India News

10 people killed in flashfloods triggered by heavy rain in Meghalaya

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a review meeting on the situation across the five districts of Garo Hills

sikkim flash flood
Flash floods | Representative Image: X/@ANI
Press Trust of India Shillong
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 6:26 AM IST
At least 10 people died, including seven of a family, in rain-induced flashfloods that ravaged Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district in the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Incessant rainfall has triggered landslides in Gasuapara region of the district, they said.

The family of seven were inside their home in the remote village of Hatiasia Songma when a landslide struck, a senior official said.

The deceased include three minors.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a review meeting on the situation across the five districts of Garo Hills.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, as three persons from Dalu and seven people from Hatiasia Songma were confirmed dead, the officials said.

Sangma has also ordered immediate ex gratia payment to the next of kin of the deceased.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have been deployed to carry out search and rescue operations in the worst-affected areas, they said.

During the meeting, Sangma suggested the use of bailey bridge technology for rebuilding efforts, which will allow for rapid assembly and transportation, the officials added.


First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 6:26 AM IST

