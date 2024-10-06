10 people killed in flashfloods triggered by heavy rain in Meghalaya

At least 10 people died, including seven of a family, in rain-induced flashfloods that ravaged Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district in the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Incessant rainfall has triggered landslides in Gasuapara region of the district, they said.

The family of seven were inside their home in the remote village of Hatiasia Songma when a landslide struck, a senior official said.

The deceased include three minors.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a review meeting on the situation across the five districts of Garo Hills.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, as three persons from Dalu and seven people from Hatiasia Songma were confirmed dead, the officials said.