Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Shopkeeper gets ₹141 crore tax notice: How PAN misuse can hurt you

Shopkeeper gets ₹141 crore tax notice: How PAN misuse can hurt you

Grocery shop owner in Bulandshahr alleges his PAN was misused to float shell firms in Delhi

tax notice to startups
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A small grocery shop owner in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, was left stunned after receiving a tax notice over alleged sales worth more than Rs 141 crore. According to a PTI report, the shopkeeper, Sudhir, claimed that his Permanent Account Number (PAN) was misused to set up six shell companies in Delhi.
 
Sudhir, who runs a modest grocery shop from his home in Khurja’s Nayaganj locality, first faced such a notice in 2022. He said he had explained to the Income Tax Department that he had no connection with the companies. However, on July 10 this year, he received another notice claiming sales of Rs 1,41,38,47,126 had been reported in his name.
 
Police officials told PTI that a case has been registered at Khurja Police Station and investigations are underway.
 

What is PAN fraud?

 
PAN card fraud happens when someone illegally uses another person’s PAN details to:
 
·  Open bank accounts
 
·  Set up shell firms
 
·  Apply for loans
 
·  Evade taxes
 
Victims usually discover such fraud only when they get unexpected tax notices or calls from recovery agents.
 

Why does this matter?

 
PAN is central to financial transactions in India, and any misuse can have severe consequences. Apart from wrongful tax notices, it can also affect an individual’s credit profile and lead to scrutiny from authorities.
 

How to protect yourself?

 
Experts, quoted by PTI, advise individuals to take following steps to reduce the risk of misuse:
 
·  Check credit reports regularly: Monitoring your credit report can help flag unauthorised loans or accounts opened using your PAN.
 
·  Link PAN with Aadhaar: This makes it harder for fraudsters to misuse your identity.
 
·  Be cautious with documents: Avoid sharing photocopies of your PAN card without masking unnecessary details.
 
The Bulandshahr case is a reminder that identity theft linked to PAN cards is not just a big-city problem. Even small shopkeepers in smaller towns are vulnerable, underscoring the need for regular checks and timely action.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Inherited property sale: The tax twist that saved crores in capital gains

Premium

Wedding gifts & taxation: Get donor letters for high-value non-cash gifts

Star Health, CARE, Niva Bupa record most policyholder complaints in FY24

From ITR filing to credit cards: Key money changes from September 1

Hema Malini sells 2 Mumbai flats in Oberoi Springs, Oshiwara for ₹12.5 cr

Topics :Pan cardonline fraudsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story