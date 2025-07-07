Should you spend Rs 1.8 lakh on a pilgrimage? IRCTC's Ramayana tour decoded

The buzz around Ayodhya has only grown louder since the inauguration of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in January 2024. Cashing in on this devotional momentum, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is flagging off its fifth "Shri Ramayana Yatra" on July 25, 2025, via the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train. The 17-day itinerary covers over 30 sacred sites, from Ayodhya to Rameshwaram, blending religious tourism with luxury travel.

The Shri Ramayana Yatra, curated by IRCTC, promises 17 days, 30+ destinations, and a route carved in faith, mythology, and memory.

This is no ordinary train. Think of it as a five-star darshan on wheels. Shower cubicles, foot massagers, sensor-based washrooms, CCTV-enabled coaches, and vegetarian meals cooked in a modern onboard kitchen. But the real indulgence? Waking up every morning in a new city once walked by Lord Ram.

From Ayodhya’s Ghats to Rameshwaram’s Shores The journey begins in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Ram and the epicenter of India’s new religious tourism boom. Pilgrims onboard visit the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, and take a serene pause at the banks of the Saryu River at Ram ki Paidi. Then, it’s on to Nandigram, where Bharat waited for Ram’s return; and Sitamarhi in Bihar—Sita’s birthplace, followed by Janakpur in Nepal for the Ram Janaki Temple. It continues to Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Shringverpur, and Chitrakoot, key locations from Ram’s exile. From there, the train heads south to Nashik, associated with Panchvati, then to Hampi, believed to be the ancient kingdom of Kishkindha, and finally to Rameshwaram, where Ram is said to have built the bridge to Lanka. The tour concludes back in Delhi, offering a complete circuit through the epic journey of Lord Ram.

The catch? The journey comes at a steep price. ₹1,17,975 (3 AC) ₹1,40,120 (2 AC) ₹1,66,380 (1 AC cabin) ₹1,79,515 (1 AC coupe) According to IRCTC, package price is inclusive of train journey in respective classes, accommodation in 3 star category hotels for 1 AC, 2 AC and 3 AC, all meals (vegetarian only), all transfers and sight-seeing in AC Coaches, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers etc. According to a press note recently issued by the IRCRC, the tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on July 25 and will be operated in Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train.

“The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of amazing features including two restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager,” the press note said. It added, “The fully air-conditioned train provides three types of accommodation viz. 1st AC, 2nd AC and 3rd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach.” Detailing about the tour itinerary, he said that it completed in 17 days and the first destination is Ayodhya where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi and Ram Ki Paidi (Saryu ghat).

So should you spend nearly ₹2 lakh on a spiritual rail journey? Here's the financial angle to help you decide. 1. Pilgrimage planning In India, travel for faith isn’t just tradition—it’s a long-term aspiration. Much like saving for a wedding or a child’s education, pilgrimage is often a place in financial plan. Tip: Create a “Religious Travel” savings pot within your SIP or recurring deposit strategy. 2. Is it value for money? IRCTC is selling more than a seat on a train. For the price, you get: Train travel across India Accommodation in 3-star hotels

All vegetarian meals Guided sightseeing Travel insurance Tour managers and security Also, you're travelling in a fully air-conditioned train with shower cubicles, foot massagers, CCTV cameras, and two restaurants. When benchmarked against DIY religious travel, the convenience-to-cost ratio can work out in your favour, especially for elderly travellers or those seeking hassle-free travel. What’s the cost per day? Break it down: ₹1,17,975 (3AC) ÷ 17 days = ₹6,940/day ₹1,79,515 (1AC coupe) ÷ 17 days = ₹10,560/day Now compare that to planning a similar itinerary on your own—flights, trains, intercity transfers, food, lodging, and a guide. If you’re looking for comfort, the difference may not be that stark. But if you’re travelling on a budget, there are other options.

Budget Alternatives Not every devotee can afford ₹1.5 lakh for darshan. Consider: State Tourism Packages (like UP Tourism’s Ayodhya specials) Private Pilgrimage Groups from your city Do-it-yourself trips using IRCTC Tatkal, Yatri Nivas, and budget hotels IRCTC Bharat Darshan trains, which are simpler, non-luxury pilgrimage trains starting at ₹20,000–₹30,000 Tax Angle: Can you claim deductions? Unlike donations to religious institutions (eligible under Section 80G), religious travel is not tax deductible. Even though this is a spiritual activity, you cannot claim a refund for the tour expense under any section of the Income Tax Act.