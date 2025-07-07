Royal buyer snaps up Golf Links Bungalow in Lutyen's Delhi for ₹100 cr

A royal entrant has just reaffirmed the bullish trend in Lutyens’ Delhi real estate: 867 sqm of prime Golf Links bungalow space was snapped up by Yashwant Singh of the Alwar royal family for a staggering Rs 100 crore on June 12, show property documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

Singh has paid Rs 7 crore in stamp duty and corporation tax for the property. Anu Jindal, a resident of DLF The Camellias, sold the property.

Property Snapshot & Seller’s Exit

Land area: 588.97 sqm; built-up: 867.33 sqm

Includes basement, ground and first floors, terrace room, and servant quarters

Seller Anu Jindal, relocating to The Camellias, Gurugram. Buyer’s address is listed as APJ Abdul Kalam Road This transaction is part of a broader trend in Golf Links and the Lutyens Bungalow Zone (LBZ), where supply is exceptionally limited and demand remains strong. Industry insiders note that multiple Rs 100-crore-plus deals have closed here in the past 12 months, signaling a seller’s market buoyed by ultra-high-net-worth individual (HNWI) interest. Recent comparable deals include a ₹155 crore purchase by private equity veteran Sanjay Kukreja and wife Shaveta Sharma, as well as a ₹160 crore acquisition by Vasudha Rohatgi, wife of former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. These high-value transactions affirm Golf Links’ standing as the most coveted address for Delhi’s wealthiest.