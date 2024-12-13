Singapore to Kazakhstan: Top destinations Indians can explore in 2025

Have you planned your long weekends for 2025? Indian travellers are leading a tourism boom. In 2023, 28.2 million Indians travelled abroad, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, according to the Ministry of Tourism. By 2024-end, the outbound tourism market is projected to reach $18.8 billion, with growth expected to climb to $55.4 billion by 2034. For those looking to make the most of their holidays, Pickyourtrail, an online travel company, has curated a list of destinations for your 2025 travels.

Family-friendly destinations

Singapore (December–February)

Dubai (December–February)

Abu Dhabi (December–February)

Thailand (December–February)

Mauritius (January–February)

Hong Kong (December)

Adventures for kids

Planning a trip that keeps the little ones engaged? The online platform suggests:

Paris (December–February)

Malaysia (December–February)

Dubai (December–February)

Hong Kong (December)

Pet-friendly escapes

These destinations cater to furry companions:

Switzerland (December–February)

Australia (December–February)

Romantic retreats for couples

The Maldives (December–February)

Santorini (April–June, September–October)

Bali (December–February)

Italy (May–September)

Seasonal travel inspiration

Every season offers something unique:

Summer with kids (June–August): Visit Switzerland for mountain trails or Japan (April–May) for cherry blossoms and Universal Studios.

Monsoon & winter escapes (June–February): Vietnam’s misty Ha Long Bay or Turkey’s snow-capped Cappadocia offer magical views, while Switzerland turns into a winter wonderland.

Offbeat escapes

Kazakhstan (December–February)

Sri Lanka (December–February)

Mauritius (December–February)

“Family trips have always been about creating cherished memories,” said Hari Ganapathy, Co-founder of Pickyourtrail. “Whether it’s kid-friendly adventures, pet-friendly havens, or romantic escapes, modern travel is about meaningful experiences that go beyond the journey itself.”

India’s outbound tourism in 2025

India is quickly becoming a key player in global tourism. Here are the figures and trends shaping this growth:

< India’s outbound tourism market is expected to reach $18.8 billion in 2024 and $55.4 billion by 2034, according to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

< The Ministry of Tourism recorded 28.2 million departures by Indian nationals in 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic levels of 26.9 million in 2019.

Reports from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and McKinsey & Company highlight that India’s growing pool of first-time tourists is driving this boom. If this trend mirrors China’s outbound travel growth, India could see 80–90 million trips annually by 2040.

Travel spend trends

< An average GDP growth rate of 6–7% has increased disposable income, with travel spending expected to grow 9% annually through 2030.

< Overseas spending by Indian travellers reached $31.7 billion in 2024, a 25% rise from the previous year, according to India’s central bank.

< Experiences make up 12% of tourism spending, with travellers willing to spend up to $7,000 on international trips.

What’s driving the boom?

The surge in outbound tourism from India is attributed to several factors, including the rise of online travel agencies and booking platforms that make planning trips easier. Increasing income levels, affordable airfares, and customised travel packages have also contributed to this growth. "India’s 30 million-strong diaspora serves as a major draw for visits to friends and relatives, while social media plays a key role in shaping travel preferences and boosting marketing strategies. Additionally, improved aviation connectivity has made travel more accessible, with the number of airports in India nearly doubling from 74 in 2014 to 149 in 2023," said FICCI.