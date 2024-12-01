Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Indian bus attacked in Bangladesh, alleges Tripura's transport minister

Indian bus attacked in Bangladesh, alleges Tripura's transport minister

Chief Minister Manik Saha said he received the information about the attack on the bus and was trying to gather more input on it

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury
Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury | Image: ANI
Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 1:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tripura's Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury alleged that a bus on the way to Kolkata from Agartala was attacked in Bangladesh.

The incident happened on Bishwa Road in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district, he said.

"A Sahyamoli Paribahan bus on the way from Tripura to Kolkata was attacked in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria Bishwa Road. The incident terrified Indian passengers on the bus. The bus was maintaining its lane when a truck intentionally hit it. At this point, an autorickshaw came in front of the bus, and the bus and the auto-rickshaw collided," Chowdhury said in a post on Facebook on Saturday, sharing photos of the bus.

"Following this incident, locals started threatening Indian passengers on the bus. They also raised anti-India slogans and hurled expletives at the Indian passengers, giving them life threats. I strongly condemn the incident and urged the administration of the neighbouring country to ensure the safety of Indian passengers," he added.

Buses operate between Kolkata and Agartala via Dhaka as it cuts the distance by more than half. It is cheaper than travelling by flight and shorter than travelling by train via Assam, which usually takes over 30 hours.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said he received the information about the attack on the bus and was trying to gather more input on it.

"I have got information about a Kolkata-bound bus carrying passengers from Agartala coming under attack on Bishwa Road in Brahmanbaria on Saturday. I am trying to gather concrete information on the matter," he said.

More From This Section

Cyclone Fengal kills 3 in Chennai, Army leads rescue ops in Puducherry

Swami Vivekananda, Tesla example for whole world: Croatian envoy in India

LIVE news: Cyclone Fengal stationary for last six hours close to Puducherry, likely to weaken soon

Nirmala Sitharaman to move bill to amend banking laws in Lok Sabha tomorrow

Nearly 3,500 projects completed including 217 bridges under PMGSY in J-K

Voicing concern over attacks on minority Hindus in the neighbouring country, Saha said the whole world was witnessing how they were facing oppression in Bangladesh.

"Since our state is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides, I have asked the BSF and the police to maintain strict vigil along the international border," he said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tripura govt signs MoA with Tata Technologies for upgradation of 19 ITIs

Govt will not tolerate any unrest in name of religion: Tripura CM Saha

CBSE to open office in Tripura after affiliated schools' dismal performance

BSF apprehends 5 Bangladeshis; seizes several contrabands in Tripura

Tripura approves 5% DA hike; 200k employees, pensioners to benefit

Topics :TripuraTripura CMIndia-BangladeshIndian tourismNortheast India

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story