Medical evacuation & passport loss aid with Reliance insurance add-on plan

Reliance General Insurance has announced add-on features for its Reliance Health Global policy which is tailored for frequent international travellers.

This new rider also provides comprehensive health and travel-related emergency coverage, ensuring a seamless experience for those journeying across borders.

With global travel becoming an integral part of modern life, this rider is designed to address the unique needs of frequent flyers. The Reliance Health Global policy already offers extensive coverage for planned medical treatments abroad, and the Annual Multi-Trip Rider enhances this by covering a wide range of emergencies that travelers might face during their journeys.

Key features of the annual multi-trip rider

More From This Section

Extensive global coverage

Policyholders can choose from sum insured options ranging from 1.5 million dollar to 5 million dollar annually, offering robust financial security for unforeseen medical and travel emergencies.

Flexible trip durations

The rider provides coverage for trips up to 180 days per year, ensuring flexibility for diverse travel plans.

Comprehensive benefits:

The rider includes benefits such as medical evacuation, trip cancellation reimbursements, loss of passport assistance, and even coverage for adventure sports, making it suitable for both leisure and professional travellers.

Emergency treatment coverage:

In addition to planned treatments, the rider offers coverage of up to 0.5 million dollar for emergency medical treatments, ensuring immediate access to care during sudden health crises abroad.

Hassle-free claims:

With Reliance’s extensive global hospital network, policyholders can avail themselves of cashless hospitalisation, concierge services for visa and travel arrangements, and 24/7 claim assistance worldwide.

“In today’s fast-paced world, where global travel is integral to both work and leisure, ensuring comprehensive health coverage across borders is essential. The Annual Multi-Trip Rider addresses the unique concerns of frequent travelers by providing unparalleled protection and peace of mind,” Rakesh Jain, CEO of Reliance General Insurance.

As international travel continues to grow, the Annual Multi-Trip Rider ensures that travelers can focus on their journeys without worrying about unexpected disruptions. Whether for business, leisure, or family visits, this rider is designed to deliver complete peace of mind, making global travel truly worry-free.