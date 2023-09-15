Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Sovereign Gold Bond: 5 reasons to buy SGB as subscription date ends today

Sovereign Gold Bond: 5 reasons to buy SGB as subscription date ends today

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are one of the best investment options for those investing in gold. Here are the five reasons to buy SGB series-II. The last date for an SGB subscription is September 15

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 12:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are one of the best investment options for those who are interested in investing in gold. These securities are backed by the government, which ensures the safety and trust of investment. Reserve Bank of India released SGB Series-II 2022-23 for subscription until September 15, 2023, and these gold bonds are available at Rs 5,923 per gram. 

The SGB Series II 2022-23 is a unique opportunity for all gold investors to modify their investment portfolio. The Sovereign Gold Bonds offer all the benefits of the physical gold without the associated risks and a regular income. 

If you are confused about investing in Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), then here are the five reasons to invest in SGB Series II.

5 reasons to invest in SGB Series II

Assured Returns

The best thing about investing in Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) is assured returns. The investors will get returns at a fixed rate of 2.50 per cent payable half-yearly on the nominal value.

No storage hassles 

There is no need to think about storing Sovereign Gold Bonds as these are available in digital form, unlike physical gold. The physical gold does have a fear of theft, and hence SGBs are more secure.

No Capital Gain Tax on redemption

There is no capital gain tax on the redemption of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs). The government launched the SGBs in November 2015 under the Gold Monetisation Scheme. However, the interest earned from the SGBs is taxable as per the individual's income tax slab.

Use SGBs as collaterals for loans

Another benefit of investing in SGBs is that these bonds can be used as collateral for loans. The loan-to-value ratio is to be set equal to the ordinary gold loan, Reserve Bank of India instructed from time to time.

No GST and making charges

These Sovereign Gold Bonds are also exempted from Goods and Service Tax (GST), unlike bars and coins. You also don't need to pay any making charges on SGBs.

Discount for online buyers

The government has decided after consulting with the Reserve Bank of India to give a discount of Rs 50 per gram to all investors investing online and making the payment in digital mode. 

The issue price for such online investors is Rs 5,873 per gram.

One can easily sell these bonds through Banks, recognised stock exchanges, like NSE and the BSE, designated post offices, and Stock Holding Corporations of India Ltd (SHCHI).

Also Read

New tranche of sovereign gold bonds from 15 September: Should you buy?

Everything to know about the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme that opens today

Gold rebounds from 3-year low: Is it still a good time to invest?

Sovereign gold bond tranche II opens today: Should you invest? We decode

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Robust inflows in July and August 2023: Arbitrage funds are back in favour

Credit card users in India may no longer be able to overpay their dues

Full list: These are the top-performing equity mutual funds in August 2023

Peak market strategy: Don't exit equities, keep investing new money

Top 10 business ideas to start making money from home, check the list below

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaIndia’s sovereign bondsSovereign gold bondsInvestment tips

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence push

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story