Spain to grant residency to 900,000 migrants by 2027, job visas extended

Spain is set to extend the validity of its job seeker visa to 12 months, up from the current three months, starting May 2025. This change will give foreign nationals, including Indian job seekers, more time to secure employment and transition to permanent residency. Moreover, Spanish Migration Minister Elma Saiz on November 19, 2024 announced a plan to regularise 300,000 undocumented migrants annually through 2027. This initiative could see up to 900,000 people granted residency and work permits over three years.

The move comes as Spain seeks to address its labour shortage, requiring around 250,000 workers to sustain its economy. According to India’s Ministry of Home Affairs, approximately 70,000 Indians, including non-resident Indians, currently reside in Spain.

Longer stay to ease job search

The extended visa duration will allow job seekers a full year to find employment. Once a job is secured, they can apply for a work permit and eventually legal residency. The change is expected to support Spain’s efforts to strengthen its workforce while providing legal status to undocumented workers already living in the country.

Spain’s reforms will also include relaxed work restrictions for international students. Those on study visas may soon be allowed to work up to 30 hours per week, offering greater financial flexibility.

Fitch Ratings, a credit rating agency, highlighted that net migration in 2022 exceeded the combined figures of the previous decade, boosting Spain’s working-age population. "The rise in the working-age population will moderate over 2024-2028 but still outpace peers, supporting growth prospects," Fitch said in its report.

Cost of living in Spain

Those planning to move to Spain should be aware of living costs, which vary by city and lifestyle. A report by University Living, titled European Student Landscape 2024: Beyond Beds and Benches, provides insights into living expenses across Spanish cities:

Barcelona: Average monthly expenses are €1,165 (approximately Rs 1 lakh), with accommodation costing 38.6% (€450), utilities 48.5% (€565), transportation 6.4% (€75), and miscellaneous expenses 6.4% (€75).

Other cities: Monthly costs average €875 (approximately Rs 78,000), with accommodation at 34.3% (€300), utilities 50.3% (€440), transportation 6.9% (€60), and miscellaneous expenses 8.6% (€75).

Housing options for migrants and students

Spain offers various housing options to suit different budgets:

Private apartments:

Madrid: €700–€1,200

Barcelona: €800–€1,300

Shared housing:

Madrid: €400–€700

Barcelona: €450–€750

Single rooms:

Madrid and Barcelona: €300–€500

Studios:

Madrid: €800–€1,500

Barcelona: €900–€1,600

Private apartments and studios offer independence but come at a higher cost. Shared housing and single rooms provide more affordable and flexible options.