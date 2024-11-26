Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Spain to grant residency to 900,000 migrants by 2027, job visas extended

Spain to grant residency to 900,000 migrants by 2027, job visas extended

The move comes as Spain seeks to address its labour shortage, requiring around 250,000 workers to sustain its economy

Spain
Spain. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 12:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Spain is set to extend the validity of its job seeker visa to 12 months, up from the current three months, starting May 2025. This change will give foreign nationals, including Indian job seekers, more time to secure employment and transition to permanent residency. Moreover, Spanish Migration Minister Elma Saiz on November 19, 2024 announced a plan to regularise 300,000 undocumented migrants annually through 2027. This initiative could see up to 900,000 people granted residency and work permits over three years.
 
The move comes as Spain seeks to address its labour shortage, requiring around 250,000 workers to sustain its economy. According to India’s Ministry of Home Affairs, approximately 70,000 Indians, including non-resident Indians, currently reside in Spain.
 
Longer stay to ease job search  
 
The extended visa duration will allow job seekers a full year to find employment. Once a job is secured, they can apply for a work permit and eventually legal residency. The change is expected to support Spain’s efforts to strengthen its workforce while providing legal status to undocumented workers already living in the country.  
 
Spain’s reforms will also include relaxed work restrictions for international students. Those on study visas may soon be allowed to work up to 30 hours per week, offering greater financial flexibility.  
 
Fitch Ratings, a credit rating agency, highlighted that net migration in 2022 exceeded the combined figures of the previous decade, boosting Spain’s working-age population. "The rise in the working-age population will moderate over 2024-2028 but still outpace peers, supporting growth prospects," Fitch said in its report.  
 
Cost of living in Spain  

More From This Section

HDFC Life Insurance suffers data breach: What customers must know

Jobs galore? Demand for entry-level talent up 59% in India's tech sector

Thematic funds galore: Kotak MF launches Transportation and Logistics Fund

Fairplay betting case: ED seizes Rs 219.7 cr in assets as probe expands

Axis MF launches a new Momentum Fund: Key features of the scheme explained

 
Those planning to move to Spain should be aware of living costs, which vary by city and lifestyle. A report by University Living, titled European Student Landscape 2024: Beyond Beds and Benches, provides insights into living expenses across Spanish cities:
 
Barcelona: Average monthly expenses are €1,165 (approximately Rs 1 lakh), with accommodation costing 38.6% (€450), utilities 48.5% (€565), transportation 6.4% (€75), and miscellaneous expenses 6.4% (€75).  
Other cities: Monthly costs average €875 (approximately Rs 78,000), with accommodation at 34.3% (€300), utilities 50.3% (€440), transportation 6.9% (€60), and miscellaneous expenses 8.6% (€75).  
 
Housing options for migrants and students  
 
Spain offers various housing options to suit different budgets:  
 
Private apartments:  
Madrid: €700–€1,200  
Barcelona: €800–€1,300  
  Shared housing:  
Madrid: €400–€700  
Barcelona: €450–€750  
  Single rooms:  
Madrid and Barcelona: €300–€500  
  Studios:  
Madrid: €800–€1,500  
Barcelona: €900–€1,600  
 
Private apartments and studios offer independence but come at a higher cost. Shared housing and single rooms provide more affordable and flexible options.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Canada visa: How students struggle for justice against fraud consultants

Beating insurance mis-selling by banks: Use e-banking, reduce branch visits

Immigration fraud: How Mohali man duped job seekers with fake visa promises

Investing in ETFs: Ensure low tracking error, alignment with risk appetite

Air pollution crisis: Buy health insurance policy that covers your lungs

Topics :Personal Finance Spain

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story