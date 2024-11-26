Jobs galore? Demand for entry-level talent up 59% in India's tech sector

There has been a 43% increase in job postings on career support platform, GL Excelerate, during the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, it said on Tuesday. The platform, which connects top talent with recruiters across industries like Data Science, AI, Cybersecurity, Digital Marketing, and Cloud Computing, has become a vital tool for both job seekers and companies.

The surge in postings highlights a growing demand for fresh graduates, with entry-level roles accounting for 59% of all job listings. Particularly strong demand is noted in IT/ITES, BFSI, data analytics, and consulting sectors.

Data and tech roles remain dominant, with positions in AI, machine learning, and data analytics leading the charge. Metro cities, including Bangalore, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai, continue to be the primary hubs for these opportunities.

Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-founder of Great Learning, emphasized the rising need for professionals skilled in data-driven roles to meet the demands of India’s expanding tech sector. As businesses accelerate their digital transformation, skilled professionals, especially in AI and data analytics, are in high demand.

According to the latest Naukri JobSpeak report, the IT sector has experienced a notable 18% year-over-year growth, with AI/ML roles surging by 31%. The most sought-after positions include Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Data Engineer, and Business Analyst—essential roles that drive data-driven decision-making and digital innovation.

For job seekers, this serves as a clear signal to focus on acquiring skills in high-growth areas like AI and data analytics, enhancing employability and positioning themselves to meet the risinG demand for specialized talent.

Traditional tech hubs continue to attract a significant share of job opportunities. Cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Chennai, and Mumbai remain prime locations for companies hiring through GL Excelerate. This trend aligns with findings from the recent Naukri Jobspeak Report, emphasizing that metro cities are vital for tech professionals seeking diverse opportunities and career advancement.

"The rapid growth of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) further emphasizes the need for fresh talent and ongoing upskilling in areas like data analytics, machine learning, cloud technologies, and cybersecurity. To stay competitive, job seekers must prioritize acquiring these in-demand skills, which are critical for driving innovation and digital transformation in both metro cities and emerging tech hubs across India," said Nair.

