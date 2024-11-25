Immigration fraud: How Mohali man duped job seekers with fake visa promises

Mohali police arrested the owner of an illegal immigration consultancy on Saturday for allegedly defrauding multiple people by promising to send them abroad. Officers seized five passports belonging to different applicants during the operation.

The accused, Jalwinder Singh, 25, was running "Visa Tour Immigration Consultancy" in the Phase-5 market of Mohali without a valid licence, according to the police.

How was the scam operated?

Singh employed five female staff members who contacted potential clients using contact details obtained from unspecified sources. They would promise expedited overseas settlement services in exchange for hefty fees and retain applicants’ passports as leverage.

“They assured clients of quick services while charging high fees but failed to deliver on their promises,” the police said in a press release.

Illegal promotions in Punjab

In a similar crackdown, Punjab police booked 25 travel agents in September for illegally advertising employment opportunities on social media platforms.

“We conducted a covert verification of online platforms and registered 20 FIRs under the Emigration Act at NRI police stations in cities including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Patiala,” said Praveen K Sinha, Additional Director General of Police (NRI Affairs).

Efforts to combat fraud

The Pravasi Legal Cell, an NGO, has urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take immediate steps to address recruitment scams. Recommendations include stricter monitoring and enforcement against unregistered agents.

The Punjab government has also initiated steps to bolster its infrastructure. Police officials, including the State Police Chief and the Superintendent of Police (NRI Cell), have been tasked with improving NRI cell operations. A dedicated cyber cell for visa-related fraud is also in the pipeline.

Last year, the Ministry of External Affairs disclosed cases where individuals paid up to Rs 5 lakh to fraudulent agents. A press release dated December 14, 2023, warned about an increase in fake job offers and illegal recruitment fees.

“There has been a huge rise in overseas job seekers being cheated by unregistered recruitment agents with fake job offers and exorbitant fees ranging from Rs 2-5 lakh,” the statement read.

How to protect yourself

The MEA advises citizens to verify recruitment agents before making payments or handing over documents.

“Seek services from registered Recruiting Agents (RA) only. Registered RAs display their licence number prominently in their offices and advertisements,” the MEA advised.

Steps to verify a recruitment agent

The MEA has outlined a simple process to check the credentials of recruitment agents:

Visit [www.emigrate.gov.in](https://bsmedia.business-standard.comwww.emigrate.gov.in).

Click on the 'Recruiting Agents' tab.

Select 'List of Active RA.'

The list is updated daily, ensuring accurate information for job seekers.

Fee regulations for recruitment agents

The Emigration Act 1983 caps recruitment service charges at Rs 30,000 plus GST (18%). Agents are legally required to issue receipts for any fees collected.