Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Still holding Rs 2,000 notes? Here's how to exchange or deposit them

Still holding Rs 2,000 notes? Here's how to exchange or deposit them

98.08% of Rs 2,000 notes have been returned, but the remaining ones are still legal tender. Here's how to manage them before the window closes

2000 note
Photo: Reuters
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 11:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continuing its withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes, there’s still time for those holding these high-denomination banknotes to act. The RBI has revealed that 98.08% of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation have been returned. However, the remaining notes are still legal tender. Here’s what you need to know about depositing, exchanging, and the current status of these notes.
 

What’s happening with Rs 2,000 notes?

 
In May 2023, the RBI announced its decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, citing a reduced need for high-denomination currency. These notes were first introduced in November 2016 after the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.
 
As of November 29, 2024, the total value of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation has dropped to Rs 6,839 crore, down from Rs 3.56 trillion in May 2023. Despite this significant decline, Rs 2,000 notes are still recognised as legal tender, meaning they can be used for transactions until further notice.
 

How can you deposit or exchange Rs 2,000 notes?

 
If you still have Rs 2,000 banknotes, there are specific options for depositing or exchanging them:
 
Before October 7, 2023: Banks across India accepted Rs 2,000 notes for deposit or exchange.
 
From October 9, 2023, onwards: This facility is now limited to 19 RBI Issue Offices located in major cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Patna. Individuals and entities can deposit Rs 2,000 notes directly into their bank accounts at these offices.
 
The 19 RBI Issue Offices are located in:

More From This Section

Indians see lower living costs but anticipate price hikes: Report

Singapore Disney Cruise 2025: Bookings open, prices start at Rs 65,000

Quant Funds: Algo-driven approach reduces human bias, risk of style drift

Explained: RBI is using an AI tool MuleHunter.ai to cut down digital frauds

US F-2 visa: 38% decline in student visas issued to Indians in 2024

 
Ahmedabad
 
Bengaluru
 
Belapur
 
Bhopal
 
Bhubaneswar
 
Chandigarh
 
Chennai
 
Guwahati
 
Hyderabad
 
Jaipur
 
Jammu
 
Kanpur
 
Kolkata
 
Lucknow
 
Mumbai
 
Nagpur
 
New Delhi
 
Patna
 
Thiruvananthapuram
 
Through India Post: You can also send Rs 2,000 notes through India Post. These notes, posted from any post office in India to an RBI Issue Office, will be credited to your bank account.
 

What happens after the withdrawal deadline?

 
While banks no longer accept Rs 2,000 notes for deposit or exchange, they remain legal tender. Businesses and individuals can still use them for transactions. However, as fewer notes remain in circulation, they may become harder to use in everyday exchanges.
 
The RBI has not announced a definitive deadline for when Rs 2,000 notes will cease to be legal tender. Their gradual withdrawal aligns with the government’s efforts to promote digital payments and reduce cash dependency.
 
(With agency inputs)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rupee hits record low as appointment of new RBI chief spurs dovish bets

Investors urge RBI to let state govt debt be sold as zero-coupon bonds

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra succeeds Shaktikanta Das as RBI governor

Premium

Turning the page: Focus on external front new RBI governor's first test

Fuelling growth, taming inflation to top Sanjay Malhotra's agenda at RBI

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIRs 2000 noteBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story