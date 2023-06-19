Sun Life Asia Service Centres rebrands itself as Sun Life Global Solutions



The rebranding aims to reflect SLGS’s contribution in supporting Sun Life’s various business groups achieve their goals. “We have brought the word ‘global’ in our name to reflect the global nature of the work we do,” said Tarun Sareen, managing director, SLGS, who heads both its India and Philippines operations. Sun Life Asia Service Centres (ASC), a global capability centre (GCC) for the Canadian insurance and asset management major, Sun Life, has repositioned itself as Sun Life Global Solutions (SLGS).



The word 'Solutions' has been added to connote innovation and solving for the future, according to Sareen. He said that SLGS supports all the four pillars of Sun Life—Asia, Canada, US and the asset management arm—besides its corporate functions. SLGS’s work touches all the 28 geographies that Sun Life operates in.



Sareen said the slowdown in the West has not had a discernible impact on SLGS’s operations as it caters to multiple geographies across the globe. SLGS employs nearly 3,000 people across its more than a decade-old centre in Gurugram, and its recently launched (March 2023) a centre in Bengaluru. “We will increase our (overall) headcount by about 700 this year,” said Sareen. He added that the company has been raising its headcount by 12-16 per cent annually.

SLGS currently supports Sun Life in many capabilities—Client Care Centre, financial shared services, HR Shared services, etc.—and across functions like operations, technology, actuarial, legal, and so on.

