Tata Neu HDFC Bank cardholders now get free Spotify Premium for 4 months

In a bid to sweeten the deal for digitally savvy consumers, Tata Digital has announced a new perk for Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card (NeuCard) holders — four months of complimentary Spotify Premium. This marks Spotify’s first-ever credit card partnership in India.

What’s the Offer?

Effective July 16, 2025, Tata NeuCard users can unlock four months of ad-free music, offline listening, and enhanced app features via a unique redemption code. Once claimed, the Spotify Premium subscription will activate, with auto-renewal kicking in after the free period unless manually cancelled.

How to Redeem

Eligible NeuCard holders will receive an email or SMS with redemption instructions, or they can check the “Offers” section on the Tata Neu app or website. Redemption involves entering NeuCard details during checkout on Spotify's platform.

Why This Matters for Cardholders This offer adds to Tata NeuCard’s already wide-ranging lifestyle rewards — spanning dining, shopping, wellness, travel, and now entertainment — and helps deepen brand engagement among younger, music-loving users. “This tie-up with Spotify reflects our vision of building rewarding experiences for modern Indian consumers. With this collaboration, we’re expanding NeuCard’s suite of lifestyle privileges even further,” said Gaurav Hazrati, President, Financial Services, Tata Digital. Spotify India’s MD Amarjit Batra noted that the partnership is designed to offer NeuCard holders more than just music. “It’s about immersive in-app features like Listening Parties, Radio, and offline experiences like artist-fan events — all through this subscription offer.”

What Cardholders Should Know Eligibility: Offer is valid for existing and new Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card holders. Auto-Renewal: Subscription will auto-renew after 4 months unless cancelled. Redemption: Instructions will be provided via SMS/email or the Tata Neu app. Limit: One redemption per user; standard Spotify Premium terms apply. For users already using Spotify's free tier or exploring Premium for the first time, this is a smart, low-risk way to test out a subscription model without upfront costs. And with music subscriptions often forming a recurring digital expense, four free months of Spotify Premium can translate to ₹500–₹800 in actual savings.