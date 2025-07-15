Will ATMs stop dispensing Rs 500 notes? Govt clears the air on viral claim

A viral WhatsApp message has sparked confusion by wrongly claiming that ATMs will stop dispensing Rs 500 currency notes in September. The government has clarified that no such directive has been issued.

Rumour vs reality

The message suggests that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to phase out Rs 500 notes, the most commonly used denomination in the country, according to the Reserve Bank of India's Annual Report for 2024-25. It shares 40.9 per cent of total volume and 86 per cent of total value of circularted notes. But according to PIB Fact Check, the claim made in viral Whatsapp message is “false and misleading”.

“No such instruction has been issued by RBI. Rs 500 notes will continue to be legal tender. Don’t fall for such misinformation. Always verify news from official sources before believing or sharing it,” said PIB (Press Information Bureau) on X. What RBI has actually announced A recent RBI circular talked about improving availability of smaller currency denominations like Rs 100 and Rs 200. The RBI has asked banks and white label ATM Operators to ensure ATMs regularly dispense Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes. By September 30, at least 75 per cent of ATMs must have one cassette loaded with Rs 100 or Rs 200 notes.