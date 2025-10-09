Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Term insurance: Here are the best plans and rates available for you

Term insurance: Here are the best plans and rates available for you

Here is a list of the best insurance premiums for a term insurance plan available for young male professionals living in cities and who have a longer investment horizon

Insurance
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
If you have dependants who rely on your income, it is a good idea to buy a term insurance plan. While it is not strictly a returns-based investment, a term insurance is a sound strategy for family members in the case of an unfortunate incident. Ideally, one should buy a term plan with a sum assured equivalent to at least 10-15 times of income, and have a long investment plan. Here is a curation from Policybazaar on the best term insurance premiums available currently. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Electrifying shift: Hatchbacks to luxury wheels, India's EV moment is here

Young, earning and healthy? Here's the right health cover for you

Premium

Asset split in divorce: Courts presume equal ownership of joint assets

UPI payment failures? How a backup ID can help you pay without hassle

Delhi launches Rs 55 cr collateral-free loan scheme for small businesses

Topics :finance sectorInsurance industryInsurance

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story