Tesla locks ₹17 lakh-a-month deal for Aerocity store, plans Gurugram launch

In a another move signalling its retail expansion in India, Tesla India has leased 8,200 sq. ft of prime ground floor space at Worldmark 3, Aerocity, New Delhi, from Oak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

According to registration documents dated July 30, 2025, the sub-lease agreement spans nine years, with a lock-in period of the first 36 months. The electric vehicle giant will pay a starting monthly rent of ₹17.22 lakh, translating to ₹210 per sq. ft, along with Common Area Maintenance (CAM) charges of ₹33.5 per sq. ft per month. The deal also includes 10 car parkings at ₹6,000 per month each.

Tesla has deposited ₹1.03 crore as a refundable security deposit and ₹16.48 lakh as a refundable CAM deposit. Rent will escalate 15% every 36 months. The sub-lease commencement date is March 15, 2025, with a 120-day fit-out period granted for interior and operational setup. The rent commencement is scheduled for July 13, 2025. Industry experts say the Aerocity outlet — strategically located near Delhi Airport — will serve as a high-visibility flagship retail store, likely showcasing Tesla’s EV lineup and related energy products. Tesla is also planning to open a showroom in Gurgaon, where it has leased 33,475 square feet area. Once operational, it will be the second Tesla showroom in India, after Mumbai where the firm had opened a showroom less than a month ago. Tesla has inked a nine-year lease for a 33,475 sq ft facility at Orchid Business Park on Sohna Road, Gurugram. The leased space will house Tesla’s first integrated service centre, delivery hub, and customer-facing retail store in the Delhi-NCR region. This leasing move aligns with Tesla’s broader strategy to establish experience centres and retail touchpoints in India ahead of its anticipated vehicle launches.

Earlier, in March, the company had leased a showroom space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), India’s costliest commercial hub, for a starting monthly rent of ₹35.26 lakh, which is ₹888 per sq ft per month, for five years. The company opened its Mumbai showroom on July 15 while introducing the Model Y in India, with prices starting from ₹60 lakh. The lease agreement, registered on July 28, was signed between Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd and three lessors—Garwal Properties Pvt Ltd, Orchid Infrastructure Developers Pvt Ltd, and Suncity Real Estate LLP, show lease documents accessed by real estate consultancy firm CRE Matrix. The lease became effective from July 15.