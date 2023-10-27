Top stock additions and reductions by mutual funds in last three months

IDBI Bank, Adani Green and Hindustan Zinc were the three new large-cap entries by mutual funds in September 2023. Among large-caps, significant buying was seen in Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries, Cholaman. Inv. Fin, while highest selling was seen in HDFC Bank, L&T and State Bank of India, shows data analysed by Nuvama Institutional Equities.

In the mid-cap space, key buying was seen in Federal Bank, REC, Balkrishna Industries while key selling was seen in Cummins, Jubilant Foods and NHPC. JSW Infra, Central Bank and IOB were new entries.





Among the small caps, RR Kabel and Sai Silks were most bought while the highest selling was seen in Chambal Fert, Manappuram Finance. New entries included RR Kabel, Sai Silks, Jupiter LifeLine while Dwarikesh Sugar, GMDC, Garden Reach were complete exits.

In September, mutual Funds bought Rs 205 billion while FIIs sold Rs 179 billion in the Indian secondary market.

Key additions across the mutual funds industry were Reliance Inds (Rs 27.7 billion), ICICI Bank (Rs 23.5 billion) and HDFC Bank (Rs 13.5 billion), while key reductions were L&T (Rs 29 billion), Jio Finserv (Rs 28.5 billion) and State Bank of India (Rs 8.3 billion).

Midcap: Key additions - RR Kabel (Rs 8.4bn), FiveStar Business Fin (Rs 5.6bn), ACC (Rs 4.6bn) and RBL Bank (Rs 4.3bn).

Smallcap: Key additions - Jupiter Life (Rs 7.3bn), Sai Silks (Rs 5.8bn) and Samhi Hotels (Rs 4 bn).

MF top additions and reductions for 3 consecutive months is as follows:

• Large cap: Key additions were Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Adani Power, Zomato and Tata Consumer Products. Key reductions were ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki and Axis Bank.

• Mid cap: Key additions were M&M Fin, Suzlon Energy, GMR Airports, 3M India and Star Health & Allied. Key reductions were Jindal Stainless, S A I L, Oracle FinServ, Honeywell Auto and Escorts Kubota.

• Small cap: Key additions are UTI AMC, Olectra Greentech, KRBL, Eureka Forbes and Alok Industries Ltd. Key reductions were Anupam Rasayan, G N F C, PNC Infratech, Ingersoll-Rand and Lemon Tree Hotels