How to choose the best water purifier for your home: Things to know

“Thousands have lived without love, not one without water,” wrote W H Auden in his 1957 poem ‘First Things First’. If the English poet, who died 16 years later, were alive today, he might have modified that line to say: “Thousands have lived without love, not one without good-quality water.”

Signs of deteriorating water quality are hard to miss — in both developed and developing world. And that has made water purifiers a necessity for most homes. These need not only have the technology and efficiency to improve the quality of water but should also be pocket-friendly.

“Life has changed since we bought a Tesla Infinizer-150 water purifier for over Rs 30,000. Beyond the usual ROs (purifiers that work on the reverse-osmosis technology), this one gives alkaline water, which can change everything in your body,” says Sanjeet Singh, pleased with his recent acquisition.



The alkalinity levels you get in the Infinizer-150 is low (8-9 pH), mid (9-10 pH) and high (10-11 pH). On the benefits of alkaline water, a Tesla spokesperson says: “Clinical research and studies in South Korea, the US and Japan have found that ionised alkaline water energises, hydrates, and detoxifies the body. It also helps in allergies, high blood pressure, tumour/cancer migraines, diabetes, obesity, dehydration and more.”

What’s trending?

While there are several water purifier brands in the market, your best choice would be one that meets your specific needs.

Many companies are also innovating to bring affordable products and reduce the cost of ownership through annual maintenance contracts (AMCs) supported with seamless installation. Besides the established ones like Aquaguard, Kent and HUL Pureit, some newer brands like AO Smith, Livpure, LG, V-guard, Havells and Urban Company — with products across the value and premium segments — are also being liked by customers.



Highlighting the need for efficient water purification in India, Amazon India Director K N Srikanth says: “India continues to fare poorly on WaterAid's water quality index, ranking 120th among 122 countries and with 70 per cent of its water being considered contaminated.”

With discerning customers looking at quality, innovation and technology as key parameters for decision-making, global brands like AO Smith and LG have entered the premium segment with products boasting advanced technologies, such as silver-charged membrane, and hot/ambient water-dispensing options. While LG is banking on its unique design and stainless-steel tank, Urban Company’s smart technology allows users to track purification and filter life real time through an app.



According to Amazon India’s Srikanth, “demand for water purifiers is growing steadily, with Tier-I cities accounting for just around 35 per cent of sales; the rest are sold in Tier-II to -VI towns”. Notably, the demand growth is particularly robust is smaller towns (Tier-III to -VI). “This is primarily fuelled by brands like Livpure and Havells, in addition to some regional players,” he says.

How to choose your RO

To choose the best water purifier, you need to know the quality of water at your home. That will help you decide which core filtration technology you need. Also consider the amount you are willing to spend, the storage-tank capacity you need, and the material of storage tank you would prefer.



As for design, many home owners prefer built-in/integrated or under-sink RO systems which do not disrupt their kitchen’s visual harmony. Interior designers and architects can incorporate custom cabinetry or concealment options to house the RO system, helping maintain a clean and uncluttered look. For smaller spaces, countertop RO units can be a practical choice. Ensure that these have an appealing design and are easy to install and remove. Some brands offer a variety of design options, matching the purifier with a kitchen's aesthetics.

When choosing a brand, you should read reviews and look for those that follow industry standards and have certification for water quality. Efficient customer support and availability of service centres close by are some other things to check. ROs involve multiple stages of filtration. Some models come with extra features like TDS (total dissolved solids) controllers, ultra-violet sterilisation, and mineralisers to improve water quality. Energy efficiency should also be considered, as it can save you money in the long run. Do also check the waste water ratio, as some systems waste more water than they purify.



When architects do up a house, they often suggest ways to incorporate the water purifier. “We emphasise the importance of the RO system's performance, including its ability to effectively remove contaminants, and we ensure it is certified by reputable agencies for its filtration capabilities,” says Aishwarya R, architect with Amit Khanna Design Associates (AKDA). “The capacity depends on a household's water consumption. A larger family may require a higher-capacity purifier. A family of four usually needs 6-7 litres. We also advise home owners to go for regular maintenance — changing filters and sanitising the system. The ease of maintenance can be a significant selling point for brands.”



A GLASS OF PURE WATER

Some of the top trending water purifiers in the market, along with their features and cost

Product Name Features Price in Rs (approx) TESLA Infinizer-150 Instant cold water, hot water, 13 stages of purification, protective storage (with UV lamp), intelligent membrane flushing 30,000 AO Smith Z8 RO Water Purifier Reduces wastage of water

Purified hot water

Ultramodern design and digital display 24,000 KENT Pearl Star Digital Display of Purity and Minerals 23,500 HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO+UV+MF Water Purifier Copper water

Large storage tank

3 different types of purified water

Touch buttons 22,000 Kent Supreme Alkaline RO+UF+UV+UV_LED Water Purifier Alkaline water

In-Tank UV Disinfection

Filter change alert & UV fail alarm

1 Year Warranty + 3 Years of free service 17,000 HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF Water Purifier Reduces water wastage

Storage tank of 10 liters

Purifies up to 24 liters per hour

Filter change alert 13,000 Livpure Glo Pro++ RO+UV+UF+Taste Enhancer Water Purifier 7-stage purification

Reasonable price

Easy to clean

Low cost of maintenance/AMC 8,700 Faber Galaxy Pro Plus RO+UV+MAT Water Purifier For TDS levels up to 2500 ppm

Adds essential minerals

Free pre-filter 8,000 Aquasure from Aquaguard Delight NXT RO+UV+MTDS Water Purifier Compact size & attractive design

Free AMC for the first year

Affordable price

Service due and filter change alerts 8,000



