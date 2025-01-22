'I like competent people coming to US': Donald Trump on H1B visa debate

As Donald Trump begins his second term, the H1B visa programmeme has resurfaced as a key point of contention in debates surrounding America’s economic and labour policies. While his ‘America First’ agenda prioritises domestic employment, business leaders and industry insiders warn that curbing skilled immigration risks stifling America’s competitive edge in global technology and innovation.

On being asked about his stance on the H1B visa programme, Trump said, "I like both sides of the argument... I like competent people coming to the country -- not just engineers but quality workers from all levels. I know the H1B programme very well. I use the programme... Maître d's, wine experts, even waiters, high quality waiters. You got to get the best people."

Trump's recent comment is in line with his previous stance. Earlier this month, Trump told the New York Post, "I’ve always liked the (H-1B) visas. I have always been in favour of the visas, that’s why we have them.”

H1B visa: Divide within Trump’s camp?

The H1B programmeme, long regarded as a cornerstone for attracting highly skilled foreign talent in the tech sector, has become a divisive issue within Trump’s support base. On one side, immigration hardliners argue that the scheme undercuts opportunities for American workers. On the other, business leaders and tech executives, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, stress its necessity for maintaining the United States’ competitive edge in global technology.

Musk, who was once an H1B visa holder himself, highlighted the ongoing shortage of skilled engineering talent. “There is a permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent. It is the fundamental limiting factor in Silicon Valley,” he shared on social media. Musk has vowed to advocate aggressively for the programmeme, calling it essential to innovation.

However, Trump’s position has sparked criticism from conservative figures like Laura Loomer, who labelled his appointment of Indian-origin tech executive Sriram Krishnan as an AI adviser “not America First policy.” Her comments have found support among certain Republican factions, including Nikki Haley.

Meanwhile, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who actively campaigned for Trump, weighed in on the matter, lamenting what he described as a cultural shift in America towards mediocrity. He said, “American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence... If we pretend like ‘normalcy’ cuts it, we’ll have our asses handed to us by China.”