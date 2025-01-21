10 most influential global Indians: Satya Nadella tops list, Pichai 2nd

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, has topped the inaugural HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2024, underlining his leadership in driving the company’s global success and technological innovations.

The inaugural HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2024 has revealed the remarkable contributions of Indian-origin leaders at the helm of the world’s most valuable companies, reflecting the vital role of the Indian diaspora in shaping the global economic landscape. The list features 226 individuals from 200 companies, with a combined value of $10 trillion, spotlighting their extraordinary influence across various industries, including software, financial services, and artificial intelligence.

Among the standout names on the list is Satya Nadella, the Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, who claims the top spot with a company valued at US$3.146 billion. He is followed by Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet (Google), and Neal Mohan, the CEO of YouTube, with their respective companies valued at $2.107 billion and US$455 billion. Together, the top 10 leaders account for a staggering 73% of the total value of the list, underscoring their immense influence.

Key Highlights:

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, tops the inaugural HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2024

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet (the parent company of Google), secures the second spot on the list.

Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube, rounds off the top three.

The list underscores that software and services dominate, with 87 entrants, followed by financial services and healthcare.

73% of the total value on the list is attributed to the top 10 global Indians.

San Francisco is the city with the highest number of entries, with 37 individuals residing there.

Other notable cities include London (8 entries) and Dubai (6 entries).

The average age of the individuals listed is 56, highlighting the depth of experience behind their leadership.

10 Most Influential Global Indians:

Satya Nadella (Microsoft) – US$3,146 billion

Sundar Pichai (Alphabet) – US$2,107 billion

Neal Mohan (YouTube) – US$455 billion

Thomas Kurian (Google Cloud) – US$353 billion

Shantanu Narayen (Adobe) – US$231 billion

Sanjiv Lamba (Linde) – US$222 billion

Vasant Narasimhan (Novartis) – US$216 billion

Arvind Krishna (IBM) – US$208 billion

Vimal Kapur (Honeywell International) – US$152 billion

Kevin Lobo (Stryker) – US$149 billion

These leaders' companies span industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, showcasing the diversity and impact of Indian-origin leadership worldwide.

Also Read

The HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2024 ranks these visionary leaders based on their companies’ market capitalization for listed companies and valuations for non-listed ones, with a cut-off date of November 29, 2024. The list includes CEOs, Managing Directors, and Founders who have propelled industries to new heights, impacting over 4 billion people worldwide, whether through services like Google Search, YouTube, or Microsoft Teams.

Notable figures on the list include Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, Shantanu Narayen, Chairman and CEO of Adobe, and Vasant Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, all of whom have led their companies through innovation in technology and healthcare. As the world becomes more digital, 93 companies rooted in artificial intelligence are led by Indian-origin leaders.

In addition to the tech giants, Neha Narkhede (Confluent), Anjali Sud (Tubi), Yamini Rangan (HubSpot), and Leena Nair (Chanel) are among the women leaders making waves, collectively overseeing companies with a cumulative value of US$436 billion—surpassing the GDP of Malaysia. The list highlights the diversity and dynamism of Indian-origin leadership, with entrepreneurs from regions like Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Kerala, and Maharashtra, based in global hubs like the USA, UK, UAE, and Singapore.

The report also emphasizes the role of education, with 62% of these leaders having studied in India, and nearly a quarter of them being graduates of the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Commenting on the launch of the inaugural list, Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher of Hurun India, said, “The HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2024 highlights the significant achievements of leaders of Indian origin who are steering the world’s most valuable companies. Their legacies inspire future generations, and this list will play a key role in advancing global progress and innovation.”

The list also shines a spotlight on 73 global unicorns founded by Indian-origin entrepreneurs.

Notable Trends and Insights:

First-Generation Entrepreneurs : A majority of those featured (57%) are first-generation entrepreneurs, with the remainder being professionals or inheritors.

: A majority of those featured (57%) are first-generation entrepreneurs, with the remainder being professionals or inheritors. Women Leaders: The list also highlights the rising prominence of women in leadership positions, with 12 women making the cut, including Leena Nair (Global CEO of Chanel), who was recognized as the most influential woman of Indian origin.

The list also highlights the rising prominence of women in leadership positions, with 12 women making the cut, including Leena Nair (Global CEO of Chanel), who was recognized as the most influential woman of Indian origin. Technological Influence: The list is dominated by technology executives. Notably, 93 companies led by Indian-origin leaders are rooted in artificial intelligence, emphasizing the diaspora's role in shaping the future of intelligent technology.

The list is dominated by technology executives. Notably, 93 companies led by Indian-origin leaders are rooted in artificial intelligence, emphasizing the diaspora's role in shaping the future of intelligent technology. San Francisco Leads the Global Indian Diaspora:

San Francisco tops the list with 37 entries, making it the city with the highest concentration of influential Indian-origin business leaders. The Bay Area continues to be a hub for tech innovation, home to giants such as Microsoft, Google, and YouTube.

Other major cities include London, with 8 entrants, remains a key city for Indian-origin professionals in finance and tech. Dubai leads in the Middle East with 6 individuals making the list.

Educational Background: Launchpad in India, Landing in the USA : The list reveals a fascinating trend in the educational backgrounds of these global leaders: 62% of the leaders began their undergraduate studies in India. This is a testament to the robust Indian education system's ability to nurture future leaders. 77% pursued postgraduate degrees in the USA, reflecting the significant influence of American higher education on global business leaders.

: The list reveals a fascinating trend in the educational backgrounds of these global leaders: 62% of the leaders began their undergraduate studies in India. This is a testament to the robust Indian education system's ability to nurture future leaders. 77% pursued postgraduate degrees in the USA, reflecting the significant influence of American higher education on global business leaders. IIT Madras emerges as the top undergraduate alma mater, contributing 14 leaders to the list. On the postgraduate side, Stanford University is the dominant choice, with 20 leaders having attended the prestigious institution.

Entrepreneurial Spirit and Unicorns:

The HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2024 also highlights the entrepreneurial dynamism of the Indian diaspora. Indian-origin entrepreneurs have founded 73 global unicorns, showcasing their ability to innovate and disrupt industries. The list celebrates this entrepreneurial spirit, with several individuals playing a pivotal role in redefining industries and pushing the boundaries of global business.

The Role of Women Leaders:

The inclusion of women leaders such as Neha Narkhede (Co-Founder of Confluent), Anjali Sud (CEO of Tubi), and Yamini Rangan (CEO of HubSpot) emphasizes the increasing presence of women in positions of power and influence. Their combined leadership oversees companies valued at over US$436 billion, a remarkable feat that highlights the significant contributions of women in driving business success.

Regional Diversity and Leadership:

The list features leaders from diverse Indian regions, reflecting the widespread impact of Indian-origin individuals in global leadership roles. Entrepreneurs and professionals hail from various states, including:

Andhra Pradesh (Satya Nadella, Arvind Krishna)

Tamil Nadu (Sundar Pichai, Vasant Narasimhan)

Kerala (Thomas Kurian)

Goa (Kevin Lobo)

Uttar Pradesh (Neal Mohan)

This diversity highlights the richness of India’s human capital and its ability to produce leaders who excel across industries.

The Power of Social Media:

Social media is another domain where Indian-origin leaders are making an impact. The top three Indian-origin tech executives are highly influential on platforms like Twitter and LinkedIn: