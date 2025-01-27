Trump visa crackdown: Why Indian students with part-time jobs are afraid

Indian students in the United States (US) are reportedly quitting part-time jobs amid fears of deportation, following stricter immigration policies introduced by President Donald Trump after his second-term inauguration, according to media reports.

Many students, who rely on these jobs to cover living expenses and manage hefty loans, are worried about risking their immigration status. International students on F-1 visas are permitted to work up to 20 hours per week on-campus. However, many take up off-campus jobs at restaurants, gas stations, and retail stores, which are unauthorised under visa regulations.

“I used to work in a small café after my college hours to cover my monthly expenses. I earned $7 per hour and worked six hours every day. Though it was a comfortable arrangement, I quit last week after hearing that immigration authorities might crack down on unauthorised work. I can’t take any chances, especially after borrowing $50,000 (Rs 42.5 lakh approx.) to study here,” said Arjun (name changed), a graduate student in Illinois, to Times of India.

Neha, a Master’s student in New York, shared similar concerns. “We’ve heard talk about random checks at workplaces. So, my friends and I have decided to stop working for now. It’s hard, but we don’t want to risk deportation or losing our student visa status. My parents have already sacrificed too much to send me here,” she said.

Concerns over unauthorised employment

While Business Standard could not independently verify the reports of students quitting their jobs, we spoke to experts to understand the issue, who noted that many students work illegally due to a lack of on-campus job opportunities. Prashant Ajmera, an immigration lawyer at Ajmera Law Group, explained the issue in detail. “I have not personally come across cases of students leaving their part-time jobs. But as a matter of fact, many students are working without authorisation outside campus, often in gas stations, convenience stores, or restaurants. This is an illegal activity. Under the previous administration, there wasn’t much enforcement, but this government is cracking down. Students now fear that being caught could affect their future immigration prospects with visas like H-1B and green card.”

Ajmera clarified that this was not a new policy but stricter enforcement of existing laws. “These students were permitted to work up to 20 hours per week on their university campus. However, due to the difficulty in finding on-campus jobs, many took up work off-campus without authorisation. Such work, whether at gas stations, restaurants, or as security guards, is technically illegal under visa conditions,” he said.

Ajmera explained, “With the former administration, authorities weren’t actively targeting such activities, but the current government is enforcing the law strictly. If students are found working without authorisation, it can affect their future chances of securing an H-1B visa, a green card, or any other visa. That’s why many are quitting their jobs now. They are realising the risks of being caught and deported, which would also jeopardise their future immigration opportunities.”

“Recently, an Indian couple travelling on a B1/B2 visa was sent back because they didn’t have a return ticket. When you travel on a visitor visa, you must have a plan to return to your home country. Travelling on a one-way ticket suggests you don’t intend to return, which violates visa conditions. This isn’t unique to the US; similar rules apply in India, Canada, or any other country,” he said.

Abhijit Zaveri, Founder and Director of Career Mosaic, shared his insights, saying, “We have not observed widespread instances of Indian students in the US quitting part-time jobs due to deportation worries linked to immigration policy changes.”

He added, “US universities and employers offer robust support systems, including clear guidance on work authorisations like the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) and Optional Practical Training (OPT). This ensures students can pursue authorised part-time jobs without jeopardising their visa status.”

“While temporary uncertainties may arise, the enduring benefits of a US education, combined with informed decision-making and compliance with visa regulations, enable students to balance their educational and career aspirations confidently,” Zaveri said.

Indian students face rising costs

Many Indian students, already grappling with rising living costs and a weakening rupee, find themselves in difficult financial situations. The Indian rupee hit a record low of 86.70 against the dollar on January 13, 2025, adding to the burden of managing education loans and daily expenditure.

According to the Indian Student Mobility Report 2024 by University Living, a student housing marketplace:

< In 2019, Indian students in the US numbered 193,124, increasing to 210,000 in 2022 and projected to reach 300,000 by 2025.

< Total expenditure by Indian students in 2019 was $8.3 billion, rising to $10.5 billion in 2022, and expected to hit $17.4 billion by 2025.

Breakdown of expenditure (in $ billion):

Academics: 2019: $4.8; 2022: $6.1; 2025: $10.1

Accommodation: 2019: $1.9; 2022: $2.4; 2025: $4.0

Other living expenses: 2019: $1.6; 2022: $2.0; 2025: $3.3

An average Indian student in 2023 spent $30,000 on academics, $12,000 on accommodation, and $10,000 on other expenses, totalling $52,000 annually. Tuition fees alone ranged from $9,000 for in-state public universities to $34,000 for private universities.

India's response and deportation fears

Meanwhile, Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar announced that India would accept undocumented Indian nationals deported from the US. Verification of the individuals’ origins would be necessary, though no estimates of the numbers have been provided.