Turkey to allow skilled workers 3-year permit exemption; Indians to gain

Turkey has announced a new set of regulations aimed at addressing the country's labour shortages, particularly benefiting skilled foreign workers, including thousands of Indians. The move, published in the Official Gazette, grants temporary work permit exemptions for up to three years.

The exemptions will apply to various foreign workers, including refugees, professionals offering crucial services, and specific categories of workers who contribute significantly to Turkey's economy. The Turkish Ministry of Labour and Social Security said that the new rules have now come into effect. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Who benefits from the exemptions?

Under the updated regulations, several groups of foreign workers will benefit from the work permit exemptions:

* Refugees and individuals under temporary protection can now work in Turkey without the need for a permit for specified durations.

* Skilled foreign workers who contribute to the country's economy, culture, or technology are also exempt for up to three years, an increase from the previous six-month allowance.

The Interior Ministry will monitor and decide on the duration of exemptions for those registered under the Foreign Application, Evaluation, and Monitoring System.

Impact on journalists and athletes

Foreign journalists holding permanent press cards and receiving approval from the Presidential Directorate of Communications will be exempt from obtaining work permits for the duration of their stay in Turkey. Similarly, professional athletes, coaches, and sports-related staff with valid contracts from Turkish clubs will no longer need to apply for work permits.

Application process made easier

The new rules also ease the application process for foreign nationals. Previously, foreign workers had a 30-day window to apply for exemptions after arriving in Turkey. Now, they can apply for work permit exemptions at any time during their legal stay.

This flexibility will allow skilled foreign workers to continue contributing to Turkey’s economy without having to frequently renew permits. “We have made it easier for those already here to continue working without interruptions, benefiting both the workers and the sectors in need of their skills,” an official said.

Tech Visa and Turkey’s ambitions

In addition to the work permit exemptions, Turkey has introduced a Tech Visa Programme aimed at attracting entrepreneurs and tech professionals. This programme offers a three-year work permit under an accelerated procedure, further encouraging international talent to contribute to Turkey's growing tech industry.

The programme aims to foster tech start-ups. “We want to see 100,000 tech-driven start-ups by 2030, with at least 100 of them valued at over $1 billion,” Turkey's Minister of Industry and Technology, Mehmet Fatih Kacır said.

The country is also developing Terminal Istanbul, which will be the world’s largest technopark, reinforcing Turkey’s position as a key player in the tech industry.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Vedat Işıkhan, said that these initiatives would help Turkey retain foreign talent while boosting local industries. “This is a win-win for us. We bring in expertise and simultaneously grow our workforce by learning from the best in the field,” Işıkhan explained.

The cost for work and loterm residence permits in Turkey ranges from 7,345 Turkish Lira (Rs 18,058) per year, and while specific details for the Tech Visa are still emerging, it is expected to follow a similar fee structure.

Rising Indian presence in Turkey

Turkey has seen an increasing number of Indian nationals living and working within its borders. According to the Indian Embassy, around 3,000 Indian citizens are currently residing in Turkey, with the majority working in industries like banking, technology, and education.

The Turkish government has also been actively promoting the country as a destination for Indian tourists, with a target of welcoming 350,000 Indian tourists in 2024, a 30% increase from pre-pandemic figures. From January to May 2024 alone, Turkey witnessed a 34% increase in Indian visitors.

Is Turkey becoming the new option for skilled workers?

As countries like Canada, New Zealand, and the US tighten immigration policies, Turkey is positioning itself as an attractive destination for skilled professionals. With its new work permit exemptions, Turkey could offer a viable option for those seeking employment and a better quality of life abroad.

For those considering a move, it's worth noting the cost of living in Turkey. According to Numbeo, a user-generated platform that provides data on the cost of living, crime, healthcare, and quality of life across cities and countries worldwide, the cost of living is considerably higher than in India, with rent being particularly expensive.

* A family of four’s estimated monthly expenses are Rs 183,210 (without rent).

* For a single person, costs average Rs 50,616 per month.

* Rent in Turkey is, on average, 139.4% higher than in India.

* Cost of living on average, is 76.0% higher than in India.

The minimum wage in Turkey stands at approximately Rs 41,891 per month. Hence, Indians should carefully consider the benefits against the higher living costs before planning to work in Turkey.