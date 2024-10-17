Festival offers on home loans: Avoid teaser rates that reset after months

Demand for home loans typically rises in the festival season as people look to acquire a new asset. It is no different this year, with the market abuzz with enticing housing loan offers.

The Indian housing finance market grew by around 25 per cent annually between FY22 and FY24, according to a report by Omniscience Capital, a small case manager. It is further projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15-20 per ent until 2030. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Festival discounts

A common offer during the festival season is a partial or full waiver of processing fees. “This can lead to savings of Rs 10,000-50,000, depending on the loan size,” says Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer, BankBazaar.com.







ALSO READ: RBI holds repo rate: Home loan borrowers face longer wait for EMI relief Another popular offer is the reduction of interest rate. “Lenders often lower the spread, reducing the loan cost by 5-10 basis points. However, these special rates are usually time-bound and may be revised after a certain period,” says Shetty.

Abhishek Kumar, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the founder SahajMoney.com, says that apart from zero legal and valuation charges, lenders offer an attractive 90 per cent loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. "However, this is generally accessible to borrowers with high credit scores," he says.



Lenders sometimes differentiate between the processing fees charged from salaried individuals and the self-employed. “Salaried applicants may pay a fixed Rs 10,000, while the self-employed might face a processing fee of 0.25 per cent of the loan amount. Even with the current 50 per cent discount on fees for both groups, these structures remain unchanged,” says Aditya Mishra, an independent expert on home loans.

Real, superficial benefits

Experts stress the importance of opting for stable and transparent loan terms. “Offers with lower spreads over marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) or repo-linked loan rates (RLLR) are preferable to teaser loans, where the spread increases after 1-2 years,” says Kumar.







ALSO READ: Paying off home loan or making an investment: Which is a better option Interest rate reductions tend to offer more substantial benefits than processing fee waivers. A reduction of 0.1-0.5 per cent in interest rates can generate significant savings over the entire loan tenure, whereas a processing fee waiver provides only a one-time benefit.

However, some interest rate discounts may be short term, applicable only for a limited period and not the entire loan tenure. “Always ask how long the interest discount will apply – whether it’s for a year or just a few months,” says Mishra.

Housing finance companies (HFCs) often show more flexibility with LTVs and documentation than banks, says Kumar. “But keep in mind cases like Dewan Housing. Unlike banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are lightly regulated, so it’s important to be cautious,” he says, referring to a company that collapsed in June 2019 after allegations of irregularities in loan disbursements.



Choosing lender

When selecting a lender, it’s essential to consider the overall loan structure: Interest rates, processing charges, loan tenure and discounts.

Borrowers should be aware of hidden or invisible interest costs arising from the way banks calculate interest. Public sector banks typically use the daily-reducing method, while private banks favour the monthly one.

Daily reducing means that if a borrower pays an equated monthly instalment (EMI) on the 10th of the month, the principal portion of the payment is reduced from the balance within 24 hours. Consequently, interest is calculated on the reduced balance from the 11th onward.

In contrast, private banks’ monthly reducing method means that even if the EMI is paid on the 10th, the principal is not reduced until the end of the month. This leads to additional interest on the higher principal for up to 20 extra days.



“Over a loan tenure of 15 to 20 years, the monthly reducing method can significantly increase the interest paid,” says Mishra.

More tips for borrowers

Experts advise starting the loan search with banks and HFCs that borrowers already have existing relationships with, whether for deposits, loans, or credit cards. “One should also compare loan features across different lenders online,” says Ratan Chaudhary, head of home loans at Paisabazaar.

Borrowers should also consider their personalised EMI affordability and how it aligns with other financial goals when choosing the loan tenure. “Shorter tenures lead to lower interest payments but higher EMIs, and vice versa,” says Chaudhary.







ALSO READ: HDFC sells nearly $717 million of home loans to reduce credit book It’s also advisable to avoid overextending your purchase budget just because a higher loan amount is available. “Don’t let your EMIs exceed 35 per cent of your take-home income,” says Kumar.

Carefully review the loan’s terms and conditions, especially regarding penalties and flexibility in prepayment. “Some lenders set a low threshold for prepayments but limit the number of times you can prepay in a year. Others allow monthly prepayments but have a higher threshold,” says Shetty.

Finally, choosing an aggressive repayment schedule for your home loan may affect other financial goals. “Missing payments due to job loss or financial emergencies can result in penalties, a lower credit score, and difficulty in securing future loans,” says Chaudhary.









