Gear, diet, training: What it takes to get up and take up running

Shilpi Kohli took up running at age 48 to make up for her sedentary lifestyle as a handicraft retail consultant in Noida. In two years, she has run three half marathons of 21 km and several of 10 and 15 km.

“Though running is still very new to me it benefited me with my physical, mental, and emotional state. Now that I am 50, running is helping me gain my muscle strength, endurance, weight management, bone health, improved immunity and most importantly better sleep. I now totally understand why Eliud Kipchoge said 'no human is limited’,” she said, referring to the Kenyan marathon champion. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Amateur lodistance running is a symbol of beating adversity or a way to travel and explore. Rakesh Kashyap, a businessman who lives in Chandigarh, started running in his forties. He fondly recalls participating in Spartathlon, one of the world’s toughest ultra-distance races held in Greece. The marathon passes through coastal roads, mountains and historic towns, making it not only a physical challenge but also a scenic and cultural journey.

“I started running with a 21-km marathon in my city back in 2017. In August, I completed a 42 km ultra marathon. I have always been athletic, and now running has become an integral part of my daily life. I run a little every day and go for longer distances on the weekends. This consistent practice has helped me lose weight, making me feel lighter and improving my performance,” said Kashyap.



Running coaches suggest that beginners join a group class for motivation. Coaches may charge Rs 3,000-5000 per person monthly for thrice-a-week group class. Personal training fees range from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 per hour.

Indians in their 40s started a running boom in early 2000, said Ravinder Singh, a marathoner and fitness coach in New Delhi. “You know the mid-life crisis. The average age of a person doing a marathon is 40 years because there is struggle in professional life, one starts losing health and people keep looking for avenues to vent out their frustration. Running is an inclusive activity; it brings a sense of equality as well as a sense of community.”



“Be prepared to train 3-4 times in a week. The idea is to run, recover, rest, and run. In each session, there is 30 minutes of intensive activity with warm up in the beginning and brisk walking plus cool down in the end,” said Singh.

Runners must follow a diet comprising carbohydrates, proteins and hydration.

“A lot of people make the mistake of focusing only on their physical training only and not on what they eat and that is where they go wrong. The fact is that marathoners need proteins but they also need to increase carbohydrates in their diet,” said Kavita Devgan, a nutritionist in New Delhi.



“This combination is what helps them sustain the marathon. I always recommend dry fruits, one ounce or 30 grams a day, and you can have from one to two servings a day. Ideally, you must mix them up so that you get the benefit of every nut. Be careful of salted variants; fried nuts nullify the whole benefit.”

Comfortable shoes and moisture-wicking clothes are essential for marathons. “Similar to any sport, the right gear has a high-performance impact for marathon runners,” said Tushar Goculdas, managing director of Underdog Athletics, the exclusive distributor and licensee of sport apparel maker Under Armour in India.



“The gear should offer maximum comfort, durability, and performance through the long run, irrespective of the weather. Runners must opt for lightweight, breathable fabrics that effectively wick away sweat and help regulate body temperature. Another important feature is to look for frictionless materials and styles that ensure the body does not get scratches or rashes during the run. A lightweight, well-cushioned, responsive shoe is key to absorbing impact and maximising energy return, ensuring each step is as efficient as possible,” he said.

You can start by enrolling yourself to your neighborhood community of runners and then gradually start participating in marathon events. Most are conducted in various categories such as marathon (42kms), half Marathon (21kms), 10 km and the 5 km ‘fun-walk-or-run’. Some popular events in India include Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (previously Airtel Delhi Half Marathon), TCS Bangalore 10K, Tata Mumbai Marathon, Tata Steel Kolkata Marathon, and NMDC Hyderabad Marathon. The Goa River Marathon is organised besides the Zurai River and the Kaveri Trail Marathon near the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Karnataka and follows the River Cauvery’s course.









