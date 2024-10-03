US Diversity Visa: 55,000 green card slots open for 2026, apply by Nov 5

The United States Diversity Visa (DV) Program for 2026 is now open, offering up to 55,000 foreign nationals the chance to apply for a visa. The application window opened on October 2, and interested individuals have until November 5, 2024, to submit their entries online, according to the US State Department.

The DV lottery focuses on countries with low immigration rates to the US, and successful applicants are granted permanent residency. However, citizens of several countries, including India, are not eligible to apply this year due to high immigration numbers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is the Diversity Visa lottery?

The DV Program is an annual lottery that provides an opportunity for people from countries with low immigration rates to obtain permanent residency in the United States. The initiative allows individuals who otherwise may not have a path to a green card to secure one.

Though the registration process is free, there are certain requirements and conditions to meet. “It’s a chance for those who otherwise may not have many options,” according to the US Department of State.

To qualify, applicants must meet the programme's education or work experience requirements. Selected entrants will also undergo an interview process, and consular officers will determine if they qualify for the visa.

Application rules

More From This Section

Only one entry per person is allowed during the registration period. If an individual submits more than one application, all their entries will be disqualified. The rules are strict, with no room for error on this front. Applicants must keep their confirmation number safe as it will be needed to check their entry status.

Those who participated in the DV-2024 program had until September 30, 2024, to check their entry status. For the 2026 lottery, the results will be available in 2025, and individuals should keep their confirmation number handy at least until September 30, 2026.

Who is eligible for DV-2026?

Only individuals born in countries with low immigration rates to the US are eligible for the 2026 DV lottery. However, countries like India, Bangladesh, and Brazil are among those excluded from this year’s programme as they have had more than 50,000 nationals immigrate to the US over the past five years.

Some of the countries that cannot participate in DV-2026 include:

Bangladesh

Brazil

Canada

China (including Hong Kong SAR)

Colombia

Cuba

Dominican Republic

El Salvador

Haiti

Honduras

India

Jamaica

Mexico

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

South Korea

Venezuela

Vietnam

People born in Macau SAR and Taiwan are still eligible. If you were born in an ineligible country, you may still qualify if your spouse or one of your parents was born in an eligible nation. For instance, you're Indian with a Nepali spouse or from another eligible country, you may qualify to apply for the visa.

Costs involved

Entering the DV lottery is free of charge, but if selected, applicants must pay a non-refundable visa application fee of $330 before attending their interview. Medical examinations, along with other certified records, may incur additional costs.

There are no guarantees in the process, as being selected in the lottery does not automatically ensure you will receive a visa. “You still need to meet all conditions under US law,” explains an official from the US Embassy in New Delhi.

Beware of scams

The US Department of State does not send out email or mail notifications to winners. “If someone claims to be collecting fees on behalf of the US Department of State or notifying winners directly, it’s a scam,” warns the Department of State.

Entrants should rely only on the official website to check the status of their application. Any other method of communication could lead to fraud.