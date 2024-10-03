Tax structure explained: Delhi govt offers rebate for scrapping old cars

The Delhi government has announced a new incentive scheme to promote the scrapping of old vehicles. Under this scheme, buyers of new vehicles who opt to scrap their old ones will be eligible for a tax rebate of 10-20%.

"The government will incentivise those who opt for the scrapping of their old vehicles, through rebate in motor-vehicle tax on buying new vehicles within three years," said the Delhi government statement. By offering a higher rebate for cleaner fuel options like CNG and petrol, the government is promoting a shift towards less polluting vehicles.

Key Points:

Tax Rebate: The rebate will be applicable on the purchase of new vehicles.

Old Vehicle Scrapping: Buyers must scrap their old vehicles to qualify for the rebate.

Notification: The scheme will be formally notified soon.

Tax Rebate Structure:

The rebate amount varies depending on the type of new vehicle you purchase:

20% Rebate: Applies to non-commercial CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) and petrol vehicles.

15% Rebate: Applies to commercial CNG and petrol vehicles.

10% Rebate: Applies to diesel vehicle

The policy is aimed at removing old and polluting vehicles on the road by promoting the use of less-polluting ones having upgraded emission standards, it said.

Benefits:

Reduced Pollution: Scrapping old vehicles can help reduce pollution and improve air quality.

Economic Stimulus: The scheme can stimulate the demand for new vehicles, benefiting the automotive industry.

Financial Incentive: The tax rebate provides a financial incentive for consumers to upgrade their vehicles.