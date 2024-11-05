US green card: Indian techies face long wait, Musk claims Trump will 'fix'

The allure of the “American Dream” may not be as bright as it seems for Indian immigrants grappling with the lengthy, uncertain US green card process. Recent online discussions among tech industry leaders have reignited concerns over the immigration system’s complexities and delays. Rohit Krishnan, chief product officer at Bodo.ai, recently shared his frustrations on social media, sparking a wave of responses.

"One thing I find about the immigration dialogue is how few of the people making it seem to know how hard it is to actually immigrate to this country,” Krishnan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The amount of sheer effort it takes to get in is astronomical. I personally know a large number of extraordinary people who would love to come but just don’t want to take on the burden,” he added.

Aravind Srinivas, co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI, replied to the post, revealing he has been waiting three years for his green card.

“Yep. I’ve been waiting for my green card for three years. People have no idea about the unpredictability involved in immigration,” he replied.

The discussion caught the attention of Elon Musk, who used the opportunity to take a jab at the Biden administration’s immigration approach. Musk posted, “We have a system that makes it hard for highly talented people to come to America legally, but trivial for criminals to come here illegally. Why is it easier to get in illegally as a murderer than legally as a Nobel Laureate?”

He went on to suggest that Donald Trump might resolve the issue if he returned to the presidency, adding fuel to the debate over the US immigration system.

More From This Section

Personal stories pour in

The discussion unleashed a torrent of comments from other social media users, many of whom shared their own experiences. One user noted, somewhat humorously, the irony of using Srinivas’s AI platform, Perplexity, to answer green card questions: “My friends and I use Perplexity all the time to look up immigration information. It’s almost stand-up material, considering Srinivas himself is stuck in the system!”

Others shared stories of prolonged delays and career restrictions caused by the green card backlog. One commenter described spending seven years navigating the immigration system, including four years tied to a single employer because of H-1B visa limitations. “I finally got my green card by marrying an American citizen. It’s a shame people like you are waiting for years despite what you bring to this country,” they commented, addressing Srinivas directly.

Dependents caught in the backlog

Dependent visa holders also face unique challenges. For spouses on H-4 visas, working is often restricted, adding financial strain and limiting professional opportunities. Rahael, an H-4 visa holder, described her worries for her daughter, who is turning 18 soon to news agency PTI. “If our citizenship doesn’t come through before she turns 21, she’ll have to return to India,” she said. “It’s hard watching her miss out on opportunities because of our visa status.”

New Jersey-based immigration lawyer Sonal Sharma sees these challenges frequently in her practice. “The backlog and restrictions place families in difficult, desperate situations. Dependents often feel the strain the most,” Sharma to PTI.

H-1B and green card hurdles

The H-1B visa, often the entry point for skilled Indian professionals, comes with its own set of constraints. The annual cap on visas, combined with a lottery system, leaves many applicants without certainty. Suren, a software developer in Texas, cautioned Indian students about pursuing studies in the US. “The H-1B becomes your full-time job after graduation,” he warned. “It’s a system that will keep you waiting.”

Ajay Sharma, founder of Abhinav Immigration Services, provided context for the green card shortage. “Getting a green card isn’t a right; it’s a privilege, determined by yearly quotas,” Sharma explained. “The demand far outstrips supply, and everyone applying for an H-1B understands the struggles involved.”

Over a million Indians waiting, but green cards remain limited

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reports show that over a million Indians are in line for green cards, with many facing waits of up to 50 years due to annual caps and per-country limits. For employment-based green cards, only 140,000 are available in 2024, though demand is far higher. This backlog affects not just the applicants but also their dependents, delaying their chance for permanent residency and, ultimately, citizenship.

In 2022, the Department of Homeland Security estimated 12.9 million green card holders in the US, with 9.2 million eligible for citizenship. While Covid-19 temporarily slowed admissions, numbers have rebounded, with over a million green cards issued last year.

A green card, or Permanent Resident Card, allows holders to live and work indefinitely in the US and provides a pathway to citizenship after several years. However, with a yearly cap of 675,000 green cards, demand greatly surpasses supply. As of early 2024, around 34.7 million people were waiting in line, leading to lengthy and sometimes indefinite delays.

For employment-based green cards, only 140,000 are issued annually, putting H-1B holders, including many skilled Indian professionals, in a challenging position. “The US can only issue up to 675,000 green cards per year,” Ajay Sharma told Business Standard. “Some people are waiting half a century, and it demands immense patience and resilience.”

The existing US immigration system, with its limits and strict caps, poses a considerable challenge for Indian professionals hoping to make the US their permanent home.