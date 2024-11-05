Singer Avadhoot Gupte buys luxury apartment in Bandra for Rs 7.75 crore

Renowned singer, music director, and filmmaker Avadhoot Gupte, along with his wife Girija Gupte, has acquired a luxury apartment for Rs 7.75 crore in Bandra, according to documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The property is located in Khar West in Mumbai, close to major roads like Vithalbhai Patel Road, Swami Vivekanand Road, and the Western Express Highway.

The apartment is situated in Rustomjee Paramount, a premium project developed by Rustomjee Constructions Private Limited, spanning 1.65 acres and offering 2 BHK, 3 BHK, 4 BHK, and 5 BHK apartments. As per transaction document analysed by Square Yards, the property acquired by Gupte covers a carpet area of 126.14 sq. m. (1,357.77 sq. ft.) and a built-up area of 149.53 sq. m. (~1,609.53 sq. ft.), along with three car parking spaces.

The property is located in Khar West, a locality that offers a blend of luxury apartments and well-appointed amenities, appealing to discerning residents seeking both connectivity and tranquillity. With close proximity to international airport, prestigious schools, premium retail, and dining, Khar West continues to be a preferred choice for high-profile homebuyers. The transaction was finalized in October 2024, with stamp duty fees of Rs. 46.48 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

In recent months, several other celebrities have invested in Bandra West, Mumbai, including high-profile figures like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, KL Rahul, and Athiya Shetty. This trend underscores Bandra West's increasing popularity as a top choice for luxury real estate investments, drawing in several prominent figures and celebrities to the area.

Avadhoot Gupte, a renowned singer, music director, and filmmaker in the Marathi industry, is celebrated for his versatile talent. Gupte has won several prestigious awards, including Maharashtra State Film Awards and Zee Gaurav Awards for his exceptional contributions to music and cinema.