US Diversity Visa: This green card Lottery can fulfil your' American dream'

Are you from Nepal or Taiwan and dreaming of a US green card? Perhaps you're Indian with a Nepali spouse or from another eligible country? If so, you might qualify for the US Diversity Visa Programme, also known as the DV Lottery. This programme offers a pathway to permanent residency for over 50,000 randomly selected individuals from countries with low immigration rates to the United States. Here's a breakdown of what you need to know. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp What Is the Diversity Visa Programme? The Diversity Visa Programme, often called the Green Card Lottery, is an annual lottery providing a unique opportunity for individuals and families from countries with low immigration rates to the US. This programme can be a significant avenue for those who lack other options for obtaining permanent residency.

How to apply

The registration period typically runs from early October to early November each year. To enter, applicants must complete an online form. Winners are selected randomly by a computer, and if chosen, you and your immediate family can secure green cards.

Costs involved

Entering the lottery is free, but selected applicants must pay a non-refundable fee of $330 before the interview. Additional expenses may include medical exams and certified records.

Timeline

Winners are usually notified about seven months after the entry period ends. The visa application period lasts up to 14 months, starting on October 1 of the following year. Once issued, you must enter the US before the visa expires, usually within six months.

Eligibility criteria

Country of birth

To qualify, you must be born in a country with fewer than 50,000 immigrants to the US in the past five years. Countries ineligible are:

Bangladesh

Brazil

Canada

China (including Hong Kong SAR)

Colombia

Dominican Republic

El Salvador

Haiti

Honduras

India

Jamaica

Mexico

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

South Korea

Venezuela

Vietnam

If your country is ineligible, you may still apply based on your spouse's or parents' country of birth.

Education or work experience

Applicants need at least a high school degree or two years of work experience within the past five years in a job requiring at least two years of training or experience, as determined by the US Department of Labor.

Application details

During the application process, you must provide information about your country of birth, eligibility, spouse, children, and recent photos. Remember to keep your confirmation number, as it is essential to check your status.

Selection and next steps

Winners are selected randomly, with a set number of visas allocated to each world region. No single country can receive more than 7% of the available visas. If selected, act quickly, as more applicants are chosen than visas are available. Your application must be processed and your visa issued by the end of the fiscal year.

Applying inside or outside the US

If outside the US, apply through a US consulate in your home country. If inside the US under a non-immigrant status, file Form I-485 with USCIS as soon as a visa is available.

Beware of scams

The US Department of State does not notify winners by mail or email. Be cautious of anyone claiming to collect fees or notify winners on behalf of the Department.