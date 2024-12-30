US issues over 1 mn non-immigrant visas to Indians in 2024, eases renewals

The US Mission in India has issued more than one million nonimmigrant visas in 2024, marking the second consecutive year this milestone has been achieved. This includes a record number of visitor visas, reflecting a growing interest among Indians to travel to the United States for tourism, business, and education.

From January to November 2024, over two million Indians visited the United States, representing a remarkable 26% increase compared to the same period in 2023. The U.S. embassy stated, “The US mission to India issued more than one million nonimmigrant visas... underscoring the huge demand of Indians for travel to the United States.”

The announcement comes with additional news for Indian professionals in the US. The US Mission revealed plans to establish a U.S.-based system for H-1B visa renewals by 2025. This new system aims to significantly benefit Indian workers, allowing them to renew their visas without needing to leave the country, a process that has historically posed challenges for many.

Additionally, the US mission issued tens of thousands of immigrant visas, facilitating family reunification and the migration of skilled professionals. These immigrant visa holders gained permanent residency upon arrival, contributing to the vibrant Indian diaspora in the US. The embassy reported that the number of Indian visitors to the US had increased fivefold over the past four years, with over two million Indians travelling to the country in the first 11 months of 2024- an increase of 26 per cent compared to the same period in 2023. Currently, more than five million Indians hold nonimmigrant visas to the US, with the mission issuing thousands more each day. For instance, an H-1B visa holder currently working in the tech industry might face uncertainties when it comes time for renewal, often requiring a trip back to India. This new initiative, which was piloted in 2024, streamlined the renewal process for thousands of applicants, reducing the stress and logistical issues tied to international travel for visa renewals.

The U.S. continues to be a favored destination for Indian students. In 2024, India emerged as the top sender of international students to the United States, with over 331,000 Indian students currently enrolled. The number of graduate students from India grew by 19%, reaching nearly 200,000. As more Indian students pursue advanced degrees in the US, the country retains its position as the largest source of international graduate students for the second year in a row. Universities in the U.S. offer a diverse range of programs and cutting-edge research opportunities, attracting students from various fields, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

In addition to the record number of visas issued, the US Mission reported improvements in the processing of interview waiver-eligible applications. This enhancement has led to reduced wait times for many Indian applicants. The embassy stated, "By streamlining operations and utilizing global consular resources, the U.S. mission has been able to redirect its resources to focus on in-person interviews."

Moreover, changes to the J-1 visa programME have allowed many participants to remain in the US without returning home for two years after completing their programs. This removal from the Exchange Visitors Skills List provides more flexibility for J-1 visa holders and contributes to the growing number of professionals in the U.S.