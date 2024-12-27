US missions to India issue over one million non-immigrant visas again

The US has issued over one million non-immigrant visas to Indians for the second year in a row, including a record number of visitor visas, showcasing the huge demand for travelling to the US for tourism, business and education.

In the past four years, visitor numbers from India have increased by five times and over two million Indians travelled to the US in the first eleven months of 2024, a 26 per cent rise over the same period in 2023, the US Embassy and Consulates in India said in a statement.

The US Embassy in India said, "Over five million Indians already have a nonimmigrant visa to visit the United States and each day the Mission issues thousands more."

The US Department of State completed a successful pilot program to renew of H-1B visas in the United States this year. This allowed many speciality occupation workers from India to renew their visas without leaving the US, according to the US Embassy in India statement. This pilot program streamlined the renewal process for thousands of applicants, and the Department of State is working to formally create a US-based renewal program in 2025.

"The US Mission to India issued tens of thousands of immigrant visas, facilitating legal family reunification and the migration of skilled professionals. These immigrant visa holders became permanent residents upon their arrival, adding to the already rich and sizable Indian diaspora community in the United States," the statement said.

According to the statement, the US Mission to India provided over 24,000 passports and other consular services to American citizens living and travelling in India. A new version of the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) debuted in 2024, making it easier for the embassy and consulates to contact US citizens during emergencies and send them safety and security alerts.

Increased processing of thousands of interview waiver-eligible nonimmigrant visa applications each week made it quicker and easier than ever for Indians to renew their nonimmigrant visas, according to the statement. By streamlining operations and utilizing global consular resources, the US Mission has been able to redirect its own resources to focus on in-person interviews, reducing wait times for all applicants.

More Indian students than ever before now have US student visas, according to the statement. The US Embassy in India noted, "Many exchange visitors will now be able to remain in the United States and not need to return home for two years after completing their programs in the United States, offering them more opportunities to further their careers and education. The removal of India from the Exchange Visitors Skills List has provided greater flexibility for these Indian J-1 nonimmigrant visa holders."

The US Mission to India expressed dedication to fostering strong bilateral relations and providing exceptional consular services. The statement said, "These achievements over the past year are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Mission's staff and the enduring partnership between the United States and India.