US revises interview waiver policies for visa applicants: What this means

The U.S. Department of State (DOS) has announced changes to its non-immigrant visa interview waiver policy, impacting many applicants seeking visa renewals. The revised guidelines, which were disclosed on February 18, 2025, limit the eligibility for the “Dropbox” process, a method allowing certain visa applicants to skip in-person interviews.

Historically, US consulates have permitted eligible applicants to waive interviews when applying for visa renewals. This has been particularly helpful for those applying for a visa stamp, which allows foreign nationals to enter the United States. Until January 2024, the waiver was available for applicants who met broad criteria, including being within 48 months of their most recent visa’s expiration and not having been refused a visa.

The new requirements, however, introduce stricter guidelines. From now on, only those who are applying for a visa stamp in the same classification as their most recent visa – and whose previous visa expired less than 12 months ago – will be eligible for the interview waiver.

This policy also extends to certain visa classifications such as A, C, G, NATO, and diplomatic visas.

While the change was officially announced in mid-February, it appears that the new policy is being rolled out gradually, with some U.S. consulates – including those in India and France – already enforcing the changes. The Department of State is expected to expand this policy adjustment to additional countries in the coming weeks or months.

Meanwhile, DOS has also updated the eligibility criteria for the "interview waiver" process, expanding who can avoid in-person visa interviews. Categories Eligible for Interview Waiver:

A-1, A-2, and C-3 (excluding attendants, servants, or personal employees of accredited officials).

G-1, G-2, G-3, G-4, and NATO-1 through NATO-6.

TECRO E-1 visa holders.

Applicants for diplomatic or official visas.

Individuals reapplying for a visa in the same category, provided their previous visa expired within the last 12 months.

Despite these waivers, consular officers retain the discretion to request in-person interviews on a case-by-case basis or due to local conditions.

This update is believed to be linked to broader national security measures introduced by the US government. On January 20, 2025, President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order titled “Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats.” The order mandates that federal agencies, including the DOS, implement enhanced vetting procedures for foreign nationals seeking to enter the U.S., potentially driving the revision of these visa procedures.

For applicants who had already qualified for an interview waiver based on the previous guidelines, the change may cause confusion. Those who are now required to attend an interview, due to the new 12-month expiration limit or the requirement for a visa in the same classification, will be prompted to cancel their "Dropbox" appointment. They will need to schedule a new biometric and consular appointment for an in-person interview.

Legal experts are advising applicants to check their U.S. visa accounts to confirm their eligibility. According to T&S, a boutique immigration law firm, "If the consulate has changed its requirement and you are now required to attend an interview, the delay in processing may result in several weeks' wait for the new appointment. For some, this could mean rescheduling or canceling international travel plans."

Key Takeaways: