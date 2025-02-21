New Zealand visa fraud: How a Gujarat agent duped 7, swindled Rs 71 lakh

Another case of visa fraud has surfaced, this time involving an Ahmedabad-based businessman and seven of his clients who were allegedly cheated out of Rs 71 lakh. Jaydip Nakrani, who runs the visa consulting firm Vizalink and an advertising business, has filed a complaint with the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) police against Darshil Patel and Jaimin Patel, Times of India (TOI) reported.

According to Nakrani, the fraud began in November 2023 when Darshil, representing a firm called Madhvi’s British Academy, advertised New Zealand work permits on Instagram. Nakrani met him to discuss the opportunity, and Darshil allegedly claimed that he and his wife, Krupa Patel, could arrange work permits, flights, and jobs in New Zealand for Rs 17 lakh per person.

Relying on these assurances, Nakrani facilitated payments for seven clients, transferring Rs 71 lakh through cash and bank transactions to accounts linked to Darshil and Jaimin. The payments were made between January and April 2024, the FIR stated, as quoted by TOI.

Fake visas and broken promises

In April 2024, Nakrani received visa documents via WhatsApp from Darshil. However, when immigration consultant Tirth Pandya verified them, the visas were found to be fake. Darshil insisted they would become valid once the applicants arrived in New Zealand, but this was later proven untrue.

As the travel dates approached in May 2024, the flights were cancelled. When Nakrani questioned the accused, he was assured either the issue would be resolved or the money would be refunded. Neither happened. Nakrani then approached the DCB police and filed a complaint against Darshil and Jaimin Patel for cheating, breach of trust, and abetment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

This is not an isolated incident. Three months ago, Sahar police arrested Sagar Shah, a 29-year-old civil engineer from Gujarat, for attempting to travel to New Zealand with a fraudulent visa. Shah had previously been rejected for a Canadian student visa in 2018 and later sought an alternative route to migrate.

Also Read

"Unwarranted desperation to move abroad drives people to accept dangerous, illegal, and immoral options," said Russell A Stamets, a partner at Delhi-based law firm Circle of Counsels, speaking to Business Standard.

He added that foreign legal systems often lack leniency for migrants unless they are seeking asylum.

"Forging a visa or attempting to travel on a forged visa is a serious offence punishable under the laws of all countries," said Soniya Putta, a partner at Solomon & Co law firm.

Section 3 of the Passport Act prohibits individuals from leaving India without valid travel documents, with Section 12(1) prescribing penalties of one to five years of imprisonment and/or a fine ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. Meanwhile, Sections 336 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita criminalise the use of forged documents, carrying a punishment of up to one year of imprisonment and/or a fine, she explained.

Putta advised travellers to be mindful of both Indian and foreign laws, ensuring all travel documents are legitimate. "When applying for visas, especially through third-party agents, travellers must verify the agent’s credibility and the authenticity of the visa, avoiding those demanding unreasonable fees," she said.

How to protect yourself

Scammers often issue fake visas. If an agent claims you have been granted a New Zealand visa, you can verify its authenticity using the official Visa Verification service.

Local authorities, such as the police, should be notified of any suspected scams.

To protect migrant workers from fraud, Immigration New Zealand (INZ) last year issued warnings about 'too good to be true' job offers.

"The general rule is if someone offers you a job in New Zealand and it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is. However, there are a few hallmarks of scams that people can look out for in order to protect themselves," said Senior Investigator Helen Garratt in a statement released by INZ.

She pointed out that social media platforms like WhatsApp are being used for immigration scams and flagged key warning signs, such as demands for large payments in exchange for visas and job placements.

"An employer or a recruiter cannot charge you for a job. So beware of offers asking you to pay a large sum of money in return for a visa and a job. Also, paying a sum to have your visa application fast-tracked is another sign the offer could be a scam," Garratt said.

To ensure authenticity, she advised individuals to verify job offers directly with employers. INZ also recommends using Licensed Immigration Advisers, who are certified by the Immigration Advisers Authority (IAA).

The IAA website provides a "Guide to licensed immigration advisers" in multiple languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Chinese, Korean, Samoan, Tongan, and Taglish.

For those who need assistance with their visa applications, INZ has provided a helpline: 0508 558 855 for calls within New Zealand or +64 9 914 4100 for those calling from overseas.