US, UK, Aus are losing Indian students as Russia gains: Experts explain why

Once loved by Indian students, the UK, US, and Australia are losing their appeal. The numbers tell a story: The Indian government recently revealed that the total number of students going abroad fell by nearly 15% in 2024 compared to the previous year. Canada saw the steepest decline, with numbers dropping 41%, followed by the UK at 27.7% and the US at 13%. Meanwhile, interest in countries like Germany, France, and Italy has grown.

"Indian student migration patterns are changing, and this isn't just a blip. It reflects deep-rooted global shifts in visa policies, affordability, and post-study work opportunities," Varun Singh, managing director of XIPHIAS Immigration explained to Business Standard.

"This inclination towards cost-effective and career-oriented study abroad destinations has been due to various reasons. Apart from strict immigration policies and visa rejections, diplomatic disagreements among countries have also been a major reason for this transformation," Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com, a study abroad platform told Business Standard.

What does the data reveal?

According to data shared by India's Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, in Parliament:

— 7,50,365 Indians were studying abroad in 2022.

— This rose to 8,92,989 in 2023, reflecting a post-pandemic increase.

— In 2024, the number fell to 7,59,064, marking a nearly 15% drop.

Country-wise decline:

United States: Dropped from 2,34,473 in 2023 to 2,04,058 in 2024, down 12.9%. Uncertainty over Donald Trump’s policies may have played a role.

United Kingdom: Declined from 1,36,921 in 2023 to 98,890 in 2024, a 27.7% decrease, possibly due to stricter visa rules and changes in post-study work policies.

Australia: Fell from 78,093 in 2023 to 68,572 in 2024, a 12% drop, linked to higher visa fees, stricter entry requirements, and concerns over housing affordability.

China: The number of Indian students declined from 7,279 in 2023 to 4,978 in 2024.

While numbers fell in several countries, Russia, France, Germany, and New Zealand saw an increase in Indian students.

Countries with rising interest:

Russia: Numbers grew from 19,784 in 2022 to 23,503 in 2023, reaching 31,444 in 2024.

France: Indian student enrolment rose from 6,406 in 2022 to 7,484 in 2023 and 8,536 in 2024.

Germany: The figure increased from 20,684 in 2022 to 23,296 in 2023 and 34,702 in 2024.

New Zealand: Numbers surged from 1,605 in 2022 to 7,297 in 2024.

"My team and I are closely following this shift, and we are committed to understanding students’ requirements. The booming job market and lenient post-study work visa policies in countries like New Zealand have played a role. The USA and Australia, despite being expensive, were once top destinations for Indian students. However, uncertainties surrounding immigration laws in the US and Australia's cap policy have expanded students' options," Shekhawat said.

Why the decline in the US, UK, and Australia?

Varun Singh explains:

1. Tighter visa policies and uncertainty

— The UK’s crackdown on dependent visas and stricter post-study work rules have deterred many students.

— The US has been rejecting student visas at a higher rate, with delays in F-1 visa processing.

— Australia has made permanent residency pathways harder despite remaining welcoming.

2. Soaring costs

— Inflation and rising tuition fees have made education in these countries less affordable.

— Living costs in cities like London, Sydney, and New York have surged, prompting students to reconsider their choices.

3. Declining post-study work prospects

— The UK’s review of the Graduate Route visa has created uncertainty about job opportunities.

— Australia’s work visa restrictions have raised concerns.

— The US still has complex H-1B visa hurdles, with no guarantee of long-term employment.

"Nevertheless, this has opened doors for students exploring new destinations. Russia is popular for affordable medical courses, while Germany offers tuition-free education at public universities. Many of these countries provide world-class infrastructure and globally recognised courses. The engagement of Indian students and professionals worldwide remains strong," Shekhawat said.

Why are more students choosing Russia, Germany, and France?

Cost-effective education:

— Germany offers free or low-cost education at public universities.

— Russia’s medical education is significantly cheaper than in the US or UK.

— France provides scholarships and lower tuition fees compared to English-speaking countries.

Easier immigration and work options:

— Germany has relaxed student visa policies with clear post-study work pathways.

— France has introduced visa extensions and easier routes to permanent residency.

— Russia actively invites international students with government-backed scholarships.

Diverse opportunities:

— Germany’s tech and engineering sector is a major draw.

— France’s business schools and growing English-language courses attract more students.

— Russia remains popular for medical education despite geopolitical concerns.

Changing times for Indian students

"Opportunities are endless, but we must adapt and guide students in making the right career choices. Some countries are tightening immigration, while others are opening doors. Indian students should prioritise destinations with a strong job market. We always advise thorough research and exploring unconventional options. Many see visa restrictions as limiting, but we believe they encourage us to broaden our horizons," Shekhawat said.