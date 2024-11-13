Eicher Motors Q2: Profit grows 8.3% to Rs 1,100 cr, revenue at Rs 4,263 cr

Eicher Motors, the maker of Royal Enfield motorcycles, posted an 8.3 per cent rise in net profit during the second quarter of the current financial year to Rs 1,100 crore. This compares with Rs 1,016 crore during the same period in FY24.

For Q2 FY25, Eicher Motors reported its best-ever Q2 revenue from operations at Rs 4,263 crore, compared with Rs 4,115 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) was Rs 1,088 crore, compared with Rs 1,087 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. During the quarter, Royal Enfield recorded sales of 2,25,317 motorcycles compared with 2,29,496 motorcycles sold during the same period in FY24.

For Q2 FY25, VECV’s profit after tax stood at Rs 209 crore, as against Rs 187 crore last year. Revenue from operations was Rs 5,538 crore, up 8 per cent over the previous year’s revenue of Rs 5,126 crore. Ebitda for the second quarter was Rs 395 crore, compared with Rs 402 crore last year.

VECV recorded sales of 20,774 vehicles in the second quarter, compared with 19,551 vehicles last year. Siddhartha Lal, managing director, Eicher Motors, said, “During this quarter, we have continued to sustain the momentum both at Royal Enfield and VECV. Earlier this month, we launched two motorcycles on our 650 Twin platform: the Bear 650 and the Classic 650. In addition, Royal Enfield marked its foray into electric mobility with a new electric vehicle brand – the Flying Flea. With an intent to disrupt and grow the electric motorcycle segment, we are approaching it with the same singularity, focus, and unconventionality with which we have grown and energised the global mid-size segment over the last several years.”

“Under the Flying Flea, we will have a portfolio of differentiated electric motorcycles for city mobility. On the commercial vehicle front, VE Commercial Vehicles delivered its best Q2 ever, with strengthened market shares in truck segments. This is commendable against the backdrop of lower industry volumes compared with Q2 of last year,” he added.

B Govindarajan, chief executive officer of Royal Enfield, said, “This quarter, we launched two stellar motorcycles – the Guerrilla 450 and the 2024 Classic 350 in an all-new avatar, and the response to both these motorcycles has been remarkable. We have also made significant progress in expanding and strengthening our footprint outside India as we debuted the brand in Bangladesh with our new flagship store in Dhaka and a manufacturing and assembly unit in the country.”

“We are also setting up a second CKD (completely knocked down) unit in Brazil early next year. Based on the strong groundwork laid during Q2 this year, we achieved a special milestone for Royal Enfield in our festive sales performance in October. We outperformed all our previous monthly sales records, achieving over 1,00,000 sales in a single month. These initiatives underscore our commitment to our long-term strategic goals and to continue delivering pure motorcycling experiences across the globe.”

Speaking on VECV’s performance, Vinod Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, VECV, said, “VECV delivered its highest-ever second-quarter sales during Q2 FY25, growing 6.2 per cent over Q2 FY24 and attaining leadership in the light and medium duty (LMD) segment during the quarter. This growth was against a drop in commercial vehicle industry volumes of 10.8 per cent in the same period and stands as a testament to our broad product range, backed by a fast-expanding network focused on delivering uptime to customers. Margins remained under pressure in a competitive market as we continued investing in growing our heavy duty truck presence. We took another step in our sustainability journey by signing a memorandum of understanding for the deployment of 500 Eicher Pro 6055 LNG trucks.”

Royal Enfield's electric vehicle debut featured two models: the Classic-styled Flying Flea C6 and the scrambler-styled Flying Flea S6. Royal Enfield also revisited its legacy with two new models on the 650 Twin platform: the Bear 650, a robust scrambler designed for riders who follow their instincts, featuring versatile capabilities to enhance the riding experience; and the Classic 650, powered by the celebrated 650 Twin engine for a ride that is both swift and elegant.