Vistara-Air India merger: Link Club Vistara and Flying Returns accounts now

Starting November 12, 2024, Vistara’s fleet will be officially integrated into Air India. This means all bookings for Vistara-operated flights scheduled after this date will be handled through Air India’s website. The transition also affects loyalty programmes, with Club Vistara members needing to link their accounts to Air India’s Flying Returns for the smooth transfer of points, perks, and elite statuses.

"Members will benefit from a broader network and enhanced services under Flying Returns. Linking your accounts ensures you continue enjoying the best of both worlds," said a spokesperson for Air India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

How to link your accounts

If you are a member of both airlines’ frequent flyer programmes, here’s how to link your accounts:

1. Log in to your Air India Flying Returns account on their official website.

2. Go to the ‘Link Accounts’ section.

3. Enter your Club Vistara membership details.

4. Verify your details and submit.

Account linking confirmation

Once your accounts are linked, if the personal details in both your Club Vistara and Flying Returns accounts match, the process will be successful. If the details don’t match, or if you don’t have a Flying Returns account, a new Flying Returns account will be created for you, and your Club Vistara points, tier points, and vouchers will be transferred automatically.

What happens if you don’t link your accounts?

If you fail to link your accounts, you may miss out on the automatic transfer of points and elite statuses. Air India advises members to complete this process early to avoid disruption to their benefits. This is particularly important for frequent flyers who rely on their memberships for perks like upgrades, priority boarding, and lounge access.

Merging redundant accounts

If you end up with multiple Flying Returns accounts, you’ll have the option to merge them into one primary account, simplifying the management of your rewards.

Points transfer (1:1 ratio)

Your Club Vistara points and tier points will be transferred to your Flying Returns account at a 1:1 ratio. This means every Club Vistara point you have will convert into an equal number of Flying Returns points, allowing you to continue booking flights with Air India using these points.

Tier mapping

Your tier status will be based on the cumulative points across both programmes. Club Vistara’s tiers—Base, Silver, Gold, and Platinum—will be mapped onto Flying Returns’ respective tiers—Red, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. If your cumulative points qualify, you may even be upgraded to a higher tier.

Complimentary flight tickets and vouchers

Future bookings made with Club Vistara points or complimentary flight ticket vouchers will be transferred to Flying Returns. Any unutilised upgrade vouchers and complimentary flight tickets will also be carried over.

Changes in airline partnerships

From October 1, 2024, Vistara will no longer partner with several key airlines, including Japan Airlines, Air Canada, Lufthansa, and Singapore Airlines. Vistara credit cardholders will no longer be able to book award flights or earn points with these partners for travel beyond September 30, 2024.

Phasing out of Vistara co-branded credit cards

Vistara’s co-branded credit cards will be gradually phased out following the merger. New cards won’t be issued after September 30, 2024, and renewals will not be processed after March 31, 2025. However, existing cardholders will continue to enjoy their card benefits until March 31, 2026, giving them time to adjust to these changes.