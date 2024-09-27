Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bank of India launches 400-day fixed deposit scheme for festive season

Offer available at the bank's branches and digital channels (BOI Omni Neo App/ Internet Banking)

Bank of India
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 1:55 PM IST
Bank of India (BOI) on Friday launched a 400-day fixed deposit scheme as part of its festive season offerings.
 

The bank is offering an interest rate of 8.10 per cent per annum for the so-called super senior Citizens, 7.95 per cent for senior citizens, and 7.45 per cent for other customers under non-callable deposits (those exceeding Rs 1 crore).
 
Under callable deposits with an option of premature withdrawal, the bank is offering rate of interest of 7.95 per cent per annum (p.a.) for super senior citizens, 7.80 per cent for senior citizens and 7.30 per cent for other customers.
 

Key features of the scheme:

Duration: 400 days

Deposit Amount: Less than Rs 3 crore

Availability: All branches and digital channels (BOI Omni Neo App/ Internet Banking)

Eligible depositors: Resident Indians, NRE (Non-Resident External) account, and NRO (Non-Resident Ordinary) account holders
 
Interest rates:
 
Non-callable deposits (for amounts above Rs 1 crore):
 
- Super senior citizens: 8.10 per cent p.a.

- Senior citizens: 7.95 per cent p.a.
 
- Other customers: 7.45 per cent p.a.
 
Callable deposits (with premature withdrawal option):
 
- Super senior citizens: 7.95 per cent p.a.
 
- Senior citizens: 7.80 per cent p.a.
 
- Other customers: 7.30 per cent p.a.
 
Customers interested in the scheme can visit their nearest BOI branch or use the bank's digital platforms - BOI Omni Neo App or Internet Banking - to open a fixed deposit under this scheme.

List of recently revised interest rates by BOI:
 


First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

