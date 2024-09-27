Bank of India launches 400-day fixed deposit scheme for festive season

Bank of India (BOI) on Friday launched a 400-day fixed deposit scheme as part of its festive season offerings.

The bank is offering an interest rate of 8.10 per cent per annum for the so-called super senior Citizens, 7.95 per cent for senior citizens, and 7.45 per cent for other customers under non-callable deposits (those exceeding Rs 1 crore).

Under callable deposits with an option of premature withdrawal, the bank is offering rate of interest of 7.95 per cent per annum (p.a.) for super senior citizens, 7.80 per cent for senior citizens and 7.30 per cent for other customers.