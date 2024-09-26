Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SBI Insurance unveils 'SBIG Health Super Top-Up' policy: Check details

A one-time welcome discount of 5% will be applied to all policies, provided the proposer purchases the SBIG Health Super Top-Up insurance within 5 days of receiving the quote from the company

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
SBI General Insurance has launched its latest offering, the ‘SBIG Health Super Top-Up’ policy. According to the company, health insurance top-up plan is designed as an economical and affordable option supplementing over and above the basic health insurance policy. 

The new policy comes at a time when medical inflation in India is surging at approximately 14 per cent annually. With lifestyle diseases on the rise, the need for comprehensive health coverage has never been more pressing.

Key features of the SBIG Health super top-up:
 
Flexible coverage options with sum insured ranging from 5 lakhs to 4 crores
 

Annual and loterm aggregate deductible choices
 
Cumulative bonus that remains intact even after claims
 
Unlimited restore benefit for related and unrelated illnesses or injuries
 
Global coverage
 
Option to reduce waiting periods
 
Loterm policy options up to 3 years
 
“With escalating medical costs and the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related illnesses, comprehensive health coverage is now a necessity, not a luxury. Our 'SBIG Health Super Top-Up' policy is tailored to meet diverse needs, offering peace of mind and financial security during unexpected medical emergencies,” Subramanyam Brahmajosyula, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at SBI General Insurance

One of the standout features of this policy is its versatility. It can be added to any existing health insurance policy, whether corporate or personal, from any provider. This flexibility allows customers to customise their coverage according to their specific requirements.

The policy is particularly beneficial for individuals with group health or retail health policies needing additional coverage, as well as urban and semi-urban residents with inadequate or no insurance. It also caters to High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and families seeking extensive insurance coverage.
 
To encourage early adoption, SBI General Insurance is offering a one-time welcome discount of 5 per cent on all policies purchased within 5 days of receiving a quote from the company.
 
With premiums starting as low as ~3,377 for individuals aged 18-35 years, the 'SBIG Health Super Top-Up' policy aims to make comprehensive health coverage more accessible to a wider range of consumers.
 
As medical costs continue to rise and health concerns evolve, SBI General Insurance's latest offering represents a timely solution for individuals and families looking to secure their financial wellbeing in the face of potential health crises. 

SBI InsurancePersonal Finance General InsuranceInsurance

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

