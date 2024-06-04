Vistara summer sale: Book air tickets until 7 June, fares start at Rs 1,999

Get ready to take flight this summer with Vistara, a joint venture of the Tata group and Singapore Airlines, which has announced a network-wide summer sale offering attractive fares across all cabin classes – Economy, Premium Economy, and Business.

Four days to grab the discounted seats



The sale kicks off today, June 4th, 2024, and runs for a short period of 96 hours, ending on June 7th, 2024. This exclusive offer is valid for bookings made in India only. Travelers can book flights for journeys between July 1st and September 15th, 2024 (blackout dates apply).

Domestic and International getaways made affordable



Vistara's summer sale offers one-way fares starting from a mere Rs 1,999 for Economy Class, Rs 2,999 for Premium Economy, and Rs 9,999 for Business Class (convenience fees applicable).

Planning an international escape? Worry not! Vistara's summer sale includes return fares on its international network, starting at Rs 11,999 for Economy Class, Rs 14,999 for Premium Economy, and Rs 43,999 for Business Class (all fares are inclusive of taxes). It's important to note that these fares are applicable on select routes and flights.

Club Vistara members get rewarded

Being a member of Club Vistara has its perks! Club Vistara members booking flights under this sale will receive an additional 25% accrual on Business Class bookings and 20% on Premium Economy and Economy Class bookings. This translates to even more savings on your next trip.

Where to book?



You can book your flights directly on Vistara's website, their iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara's Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through their call center, authorized Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), and travel agents. However, it's important to remember that direct channel discounts, corporate discounts, and vouchers cannot be used for bookings under this promotional offer.

Limited Seats Available: Act Fast!

Seats available under this summer sale are limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.