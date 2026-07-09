What is new about the EPF 2026 Scheme and what it means for subscribers

Next, let us examine some of the key changes.
What has changed? A key change is the explicit provision for additional voluntary contributions. Employees can contribute on wages exceeding the statutory wage ceiling and at rates higher than 12 per cent.
In practice, however, higher contributions were already being made. Employers and employees were already contributing 12 per cent on a salary amount above the statutory ceiling in many cases. “Employees earning more than ₹15,000 were already seeing contributions above ₹1,800 depending on their employment contract,” says Arnav Pandya, founder, Moneyeduschool. The change, therefore, appears to clarify what is permitted rather than materially alter existing practice.