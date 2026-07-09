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Car purchase on your mind? Check latest auto loan rates and EMIs

Passenger vehicle sales gained momentum in June as demand for alternative-fuel vehicles rose. Compare auto loan rates, EMIs and lenders before financing your next purchase

auto sector, passenger vehicles
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BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 6:42 PM IST
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Retail passenger vehicles sales in June grew at the fastest clip in three months, registering a 29 per cent annual growth. Of these, alternative fuel vehicles such as CNG and EVs accounted for 40 per cent of sales, a record high. This is not surprising, given more people are shifting to greener vehicles, and also given the recent debate and discussion around India's ethanol blending programme. If you are also considering a vehicle purchase, banks and NBFCs offer attractive auto loans with interest rates ranging from 7.35 per cent to 14 per cent. This table from Paisabazaar.com gives you a quick rundown on which banks offer what rates of interest and the likely EMI amount you will have to pay over a five-year tenure. 
 
   

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Topics :Vehicle LoanFinance NewsNBFCs

First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 6:42 PM IST

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