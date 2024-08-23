What's the latest DDA housing scheme? Over 1,100 register for it on Day 1
DDA officials said 414 people registered through e-auction in the DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024 in the first two days. The registration for this scheme was started on Wednesday.Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has witnessed overwhelming interest in its newly launched housing schemes, with over 1,100 people registering in just two days. DDA officials said 414 people registered through e-auction in the DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024 in the first two days. The registration for this scheme was started on Wednesday.
The Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024 and DDA Madhyam Vargiya Housing Scheme 2024 garnered 750 and 405 registrations, respectively, on the first day.
Around 30,000 registered customers of first come first serve (FCFS) Phase-IV and Diwali FCFS scheme are not required to register again in Sasta Ghar and Madhyam Vargiya Housing Scheme. They can directly participate in the flat booking process.
Under the first scheme - DDA Sata Ghar Housing Scheme, 2024 - nearly 34,000 flats are being offered on a first come first serve basis. These flats with starting prices of as low as Rs 11.5 lakh are located in North West Delhi’s Ramgarh Colony, Sirsapur, Rohini, Narela, and Loknayakpuram. Meant for Low-Income Group (LIG) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS), these flats are offered at a discounted rate.
DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024
- Units: 34,177 flats
- Price Range: Starting at Rs 11.5 lakh
- Locations: Ramgarh Colony, Siraspur, Lok Nayak Puram, Rohini, and Narela
- Eligibility: Low-Income Group (LIG) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
- Registration: Begins on August 22, 2024, at 11 AM
- Booking: Starts on September 10, 2024, at 11 AM
- Deadline: March 31, 2025
The DDA Madhyam Vargiya Housing Scheme 2024 provides flats of all categories, including high-income group (HIG), medium-income group (MIG), LIG and EWS at different localities, including Jasola, Loknayakpuram, and Narela, will be offered at 2023 prices without any price escalation. The starting price of flats is around Rs 29 lakh and around 5,400 flats are to be offered under this scheme.
DDA General Housing Scheme 2024
- Units: 5,531 flats
- Price Range: Starting at Rs 29 lakh
- Locations: Jasola, Loknayakpuram, and Narela
- Categories: High-Income Group (HIG), Medium-Income Group (MIG), and LIG
- DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024
The DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024 will offer MIG, HIG and higher category flats in Sector 14, 16B and 19B through an e-auction process. This will provide an opportunity to people to own a house in the upscale area of Dwarka. About 173 flats are being offered under the scheme.
- Units: 173 flats
- Price Range: Starting at Rs 1.28 crore
- Locations: Sector 14, 16B, and 19B in Dwarka
- Categories: HIG, MIG, and LIG
- Sale Process: E-auction
- Registration and EMD Submission: Starts on August 22, 2024, at 11 AM
- Booking: Starts on September 10, 2024, at 11 AM
- Deadline: March 31, 2025
On offer:
- Penthouse in Sector 19-B (tentative reserve price of around Rs 5.19 crore)
- Four super HIGs in Sector 19-B (tentative reserve price of Rs 2.59 crore)
- 21 HIG apartments in Sector 19-B (tentative reserve price of Rs 2.10 crore to Rs 2.28 crore)
- 98 MIG apartments in Sector 14 (tentative reserve price of Rs 1.28 crore to Rs 1.47 crore)
- 14 MIG apartments in Sector 16B (tentative reserve price of Rs 29 crore to Rs 1.43 crore)
- 35 MIG apartments in Sector 19 B (tentative reserve price of Rs 1.31 crore to Rs 1.43 crore)
- As per DDA, the ready-to-move-in, freehold properties are being placed on the market at a 15% discount.