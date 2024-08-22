As markets rise, here is a roadmap for new investors to avoid accidents

A record 1.2 million new investors entered mutual funds in July, the highest since December 2021, driven by strong stock market performance and the attractive past returns of many equity mutual funds. However, new investors must approach the market cautiously. Adopting overly aggressive strategies without considering risk could lead to significant losses during the next downturn. If it forces them to exit the markets, that would be a setback as staying invested in equities throughout one’s lifetime is crucial for building wealth.

It is imperative for new investors to avoid early setbacks. “For this it is important to avoid those categories of funds, which may have given the highest returns in the recent past – sector and thematic funds, small cap funds – but come with significant volatility,” says Deepesh Raghaw, a Sebi registered investment advisor. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Three-bucket approach

Experts suggest that investors should begin by dividing their corpus into three buckets: Safety, short-term and long-term growth.

The purpose of the safety bucket is to cover emergency expenses. Here, investors should accumulate six months’ worth of household expenses, including life insurance and health insurance premiums. They should try to achieve this by starting a systematic investment plan (SIP) in either a liquid or an arbitrage fund.





ALSO READ: FPIs yanked out $1.8bn from financial stocks amid global risk off Next comes the short-term bucket. Here, investors should accumulate a corpus to meet anticipated expenses that could arise over the next five years (such as the down payment on a house). “To meet these expenses, investors may opt for a short-term debt fund. If the goal is slightly flexible, they may even go for an equity savings fund, which has a small equity component,” says Arun Kumar, head of research, Fundsindia.com.



Once investors have accounted for unexpected expenses, and planned expenses over the next five years, they may allocate their remaining monthly savings to the long-term bucket. A rule of thumb they may use is to allocate 5 per cent of their savings to the safety bucket, 5 per cent to the short-term bucket, and the remaining to the long-term bucket.

The long-term bucket targets goals with a longer horizon, which may have a time frame of 10, 20 years or more, such as retirement.

“In the initial years, if the amount you plan to invest over the next two years exceeds 30 per cent of your current corpus, you may invest almost entirely in equities,” says Kumar.



He adds that if your future savings over the next two years will be only, say, 10 per cent of your current portfolio, then 20 per cent (30 per cent minus 10) may be allocated to fixed income (so that you have money in fixed income to move to equities in case of a downturn).

Initially, when the portfolio is small and the incremental investment is large, asset allocation is less important (assuming investors have already made provision for emergencies and short-term goals). But as the allocation grows, they may opt for a 110-age thumb rule to decide on their allocation to equities.



Selecting right instruments

Opinions vary among experts. Raghaw suggests that at the start, retail investors should go for a low-risk product such as a Nifty 50 index fund or a balanced advantage fund. However, according to him, it is also essential for investors to acclimatise themselves to the volatility that is inherent in equities. And to do so, according to him, they must after a while move into slightly more volatile products, such as a Nifty Next 50 index fund, midcap fund, and a smallcap fund.





ALSO READ: Top 5 NSE 500 index high dividend yield stocks: Buy or sell strategy here Kumar suggests starting with a Nifty 50 index fund, and then over a period of two-three years moving into more diversified index products, such as the Nifty Large and Midcap Index (which allocates 50 per cent to Nifty 50 and 50 per cent to Nifty Midcap 150).



“Once you feel comfortable with passive investing and are able to handle market volatility, you may consider investing in active funds. Select five funds representing different investment styles: value, quality, mid and smallcap, momentum, and growth,” says Kumar. He adds that only investors with a financial advisor should start their journey with active funds.

Mistakes to avoid

One common mistake new investors are prone to is performance chasing. They are attracted to funds that have given high returns in the recent past, without paying heed to their riskiness.

Investors who do not know how to pick funds, tend to fall for those schemes that are advertised heavily or are pushed by distributors because they earn higher commissions on them (usually new fund offers).