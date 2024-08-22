Job hunting or working on tourist visa is illegal in UAE: Know the new rule

No more job hunting during your trip to Dubai or any other cities in UAE. The government has tightened its regulations to combat illegal employment practices, particularly targeting companies that hire workers on visit visas.

Under the new labour law, companies that hire individuals without proper work permits now face steep fines. These fines range from AED 100,000 to AED 1 million (approximately Rs 23 lakh to Rs 2.3 crore). This is a massive increase from the previous fines, that were between AED 50,000 and AED 200,000.

Employers are strictly prohibited from:

* Hiring workers without providing guaranteed employment.

* Misusing work permits.

* Closing businesses without settling worker entitlements.

What UAE govt rule say on working on visit visas?

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has made it clear: working on a visit or tourist visa is illegal. If you’re planning to work in the UAE, you must have a valid employment visa issued by MOHRE.

Penalties for violating the labour law?

The penalties are severe for those who violate the new labour law. Here are the key points:

Fines: Companies face fines from AED 100,000 to AED 1 million for hiring workers without proper work permits, not providing jobs after bringing workers to the country, or closing businesses without settling worker rights.

Penalty multiplication: The fine increases with the number of workers involved in such violations.

Dispute resolution: Any disputes arising from these issues should be referred to the Court of First Instance if there’s disagreement with MOHRE's decisions.

How can you work in the UAE legally?

To work in the UAE, you need a proper work visa. Here’s a breakdown of the types of work visas available, particularly for Indian citizens:

Employment visa: Sponsored by a UAE-based company, this is the most common type of work visa. You need a job offer from a company, which will then sponsor your visa.

Investor visa: For those looking to start a business or invest in a company in UAE. Specific investment requirements must be met.

Freelancer visa: Ideal for those who want to work independently with multiple clients. Applicants need to demonstrate their skills through a portfolio or testimonials.

Mission visa: Issued to individuals employed by foreign missions, such as embassies or consulates, and is valid for the duration of their employment.

Domestic helper visa: For household workers, usually sponsored by the employer. Regulations and requirements for this visa may vary.

What do you need to apply for UAE work visa?

Valid passport: At least six months validity beyond your intended stay, with two blank pages.

Job offer: A confirmed offer from a UAE-based employer.

Educational qualifications: Depending on the job, you might need specific qualifications.

Experience and skillset: Ensure you meet the required experience criteria for your job.

Medical fitness certificate: A health check-up, including tests for infectious diseases, is mandatory.

Good conduct certificate: A police clearance certificate from your home country or any country you’ve lived in over the past five years.

Visa application form: Complete and accurate, with all supporting documents.

Passport-sized photos: As per the specifications provided by UAE authorities.

Financial documents: Proof of sufficient funds to support yourself during your stay.

Sponsorship: Most work visas require a sponsor, usually your employer, who will assist in the visa application process.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to apply:

1. Determine the visa type: Choose the appropriate visa based on your employment status.

2. Find a sponsor: Your employer or company in UAE will serve as your sponsor.

3. Sign an employment contract: Outline the terms of your employment, including salary, benefits, and duration.

4. Medical fitness test: Undergo a health check-up at an authorised centre in India.

5. Collect required documents: Ensure you have a valid passport, photos, signed employment contract, attested educational and experience certificates, and a medical fitness certificate.

6. Online application: Visit the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) website and complete the application.

7. Pay the fees: Submit the visa processing fee online.

8. Submit your passport: You may need to submit your passport and supporting documents to a visa processing centre.

9. Application processing: Wait for your visa to be processed, which can take a few weeks.

10. Travel to UAE: Once approved, you can make travel arrangements and ensure all documents are in order for immigration clearance.

What are the costs involved?

Fees for a UAE work visa for Indian citizens:

Application fee: AED 300 (non-refundable)

Visa processing fee: AED 750

Medical examination fee: AED 250

Emirates ID fee: AED 370

Refundable deposit: AED 2,000 (paid by the employer)

Insurance coverage fee: Fluctuates

Translation and typing fee: Fluctuates

Courier charges: Fluctuates