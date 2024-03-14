When dinner is served: Choosing the right tableware for your home ambience

Anandita Kothari is the founder of luxury tableware brand Plate and Peonie, so it is natural for her to say “the heart of my home and my fondest memories have always been at my dining table”.

"My tabletop is always set to bring people together. For every occasion, there is always a new plate of experiences," she says about get-togethers at her home.

Aesthetic dinnerware – hand-crafted crockery, couture linen and even napkin rings – is a home essential. The tableware market in India will be worth almost $384 million as it grows at a compound annual growth rate of 5.28 per cent, according to Technavio, a market research company.



Material choice



The variety in dinnerware options could be confusing, so begin by choosing the material: Porcelain, ceramic, stoneware, bamboo, glass, or metal. Porcelain and ceramic dinnerware is durable, affordable and safe to be used in microwave and dishwashers. Stoneware is thicker than porcelain or ceramic, making it less prone to chipping or breaking. Bamboo dinnerware is light and biodegradable and can be put in a dishwasher but not in a microwave.

Dinnerware sets the style at your table. “We love hosting dinner parties – the dinnerware we display is based on what food we are serving. Different cuisines require different sets of cutlery. For example, Indian meals require thali-style cutlery with multiple small bowls for sides. Have this in mind while buying your dinnerware,” says Manisha Puri, a corporate professional in Gurugram. “Dinnerware comes in multiple sets and number options. It is also not a mistake if you go for a higher number (of utensils). You can avoid embarrassment when the guests turn up in huge numbers.”



There is no use buying expensive dinnerware and locked up in a cabinet. Buy low-budget sets of various designs and colours to impress guests when you host a party. A spokesperson for Clay Craft, a ceramic tableware manufacturer, says: “Our range is designed to accommodate various budgets, starting from Rs 299 and going up to Rs 24,999. On average, a basic tea set may start from around Rs 2,859, while a dinner set could range from Rs 4,799 – depending on the intricacy of design, number of pieces, and quality of materials used.”

Plates may have uneven rims, bowls can be slippery and cups must be easy to hold. Check the weight of a cutlery – it should be easy to carry around at a party. Over the years, the Indian consumer’s choice in crockery has changed. “Consumers used to favor traditional white porcelain, reflecting a sense of sophistication and conformity,” says Deepak Agarwal, director at Clay Craft, India's largest ceramic tableware manufacturer, “However, preferences have changed with India’s evolving cultural landscape. Today, Indian consumers seek crockery that celebrates diversity and vibrancy. There's a clear transition from plain white to pastel colors, intricate patterns, and unique designs that reflect the rich tapestry of Indian culture.”



Brand conscious



Cheaper than other kinds of dinnerware, earthenware is ceramic that has been glazed and fired. It has hand-painted designs and gives a heavy look but is prone to chipping. “My go-to material is earthenware as it is porous, which means it could stain or absorb liquid, so you do need to avoid leaving it submerged in water,” says Pallavi Rao, a banker in Chennai. “I also love … stoneware which is a little more durable than earthenware because the clay is fired at a higher temperature and usually has vitreous (glass) material added to it for strength.”

Porcelain crockery can be used for formal dining occasions, or to make any meal a little more elegant. Brands to look for include Lenox, Noritake, and Villeroy & Boch. Bone China, like porcelain, can be used daily or for a special occasion. Brands to look for include Royal Doulton, Wedgewood, and Mikasa.



Copper dinnerware gives an old-world, rustic look. Design brand IKKIS, whose name means 21 in Hindi, has launched 21 objects designed for 21st century living. The humble lota (vessel) and tea (chai) glass became jars and champagne flutes in the redesign. “Copper bowls or plates are used to serve hot food, especially soups or gravies. However, it's essential to ensure that copper is lined with another metal to prevent any reactions with acidic foods. We line our copperware range with terracotta so it can be used across different food categories – both alkaline and acidic,” says Gunjan Gupta, founder and creative director at IKKIS.



Copperware needs care. “Hard washes are to be avoided and they aren’t microwave and dishwasher safe. Do a sound test to check if it's authentic metal,” says Krsnaa Mehta, founder of India Circus, a home décor company. “If you give copper a gentle thump or gingerly knock it against something, listen closely: It will have a muted, softer sound. Wash the copper with Pitambari (a dishwashing bar) or table salt and it shines – that’s the easiest way to identify good quality copper,” he says.

Mehta says: “As seasons change, our tables must adapt to it too.” Candles and seasonal flowers at the centre of your dining table will set the mood for a meal.





Brand/ material Crockery set Price range (in Rs) Plate and Peonie/ Ceramic Tropical Tablescape collection- Bamboo Elephant Salad / Dessert Plate or Bamboo Leopard Salad / Dessert Plate. Radicchio Hand Painted Green Dinner Plate. Bamboo Palm Tree Mug. Hoop Charger Placemats (set of 4). Straw Frond table runner 28,270 Indian Art Villa / Brass 7-piece dinner /thali set 21,400 Clay Craft/ Bone China Karina 310 Gl Solid Dinnerware Set, 40 pieces 20,154 India Circus/ Ceramic tableware accented with 22 Carat gold Verdant Chef d'oeuvre, dinner set of 20 pieces 21,400 Chumbak/ Steel Glass set of 5 4,500 Good Earth/ Fine Bone China