Where are HNIs investing? Top stocks bought, sold by the rich in June quarter

The share of High net worth Individuals (HNI) by value in companies listed on the National Stock Exchange ( NSE) has gone up to 1.94 per cent as on June 30, 2023 from 1.88 per cent as on March 31, 2023. In rupee value terms, HNI holding stood at Rs 5.63 trillion on June 30, 2023, an increase of 18.63 per cent over the last quarter, shows data analysed by Prime Database.

HNI is a commonly used term for super rich investors.Any individual looking to invest Rs 2 lakh or more in equities is categorised under ‘HNI’ (High Net-Worth Individual).





Companies which saw the highest buying by HNIs (top 10) in previous quarter were as follows:



In the June quarter, Page Industries, Housing Development Finance Corporation, HDFC Bank, Star Health and Allied Insurance, Avenue Supermarts, Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energey, Adani Transmission and Patanjali Foods were among the companies that saw the highest buying by HNIs.

Companies which saw the highest selling by HNIs (top 10) in previous quarter were as follows:





*Net Sell has been calculated by multiplying the difference in March and June shareholding by the average closing price during the quarter.





Companies which saw the highest increase in HNI holding in value terms (top 10) in last 1 quarter were as follows:

Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, Poonawalaa Fincorp Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Macrotech Developers, Alkem Laboratories, ICICI Bank were among companies that saw maximum seeling by HNIs in the June quarter.

Companies which saw the highest decrease in HNI holding in value terms (top 10) in last 1 quarter were as follows:









On an overall basis, HNI holding went up in 782 companies listed on NSE in the last 1 quarter. The average stock price of these companies in the same period increased by 25.38 per cent. On the other hand, HNI holding went down in 818 companies. The average stock price of these companies increased by 25.42 per cent.

In terms of ownership by number of shares or share by volume (Average of ‘HNI Holding as a % of Total Share Capital’ across all NSE listed companies), HNI share went down to 7.46 per cent as on June 30, 2023 from 7.47 per