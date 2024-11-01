Why Canada's food bank stopped giving free food to 1st-yr foreign students

The Greater Vancouver Food Bank (GVFB) announced a controversial policy this month, deciding to exclude first-year international students from accessing its services. The decision, aimed at managing demand amid record food bank usage across Canada, has stirred a strong response, particularly among students from India, who form a major segment of international students in Canada.

Why the decision now?

As Canada grapples with rising food prices and a surge in unemployment, food banks are facing unprecedented pressure. "This year’s food bank usage represents a 90% increase compared to March 2019," according to a recent report by Food Banks Canada. In March 2024 alone, visits exceeded two million—doubling the monthly visits from five years ago.

Amid these challenges, the GVFB asserts that international students are required by Canadian policy to show adequate financial resources when they apply for study visas. With this year’s financial requirements doubling from CAD 10,000 to CAD 20,635, the GVFB argues the students should have sufficient funds to support themselves during their initial months in Canada. However, this policy change has sparked a backlash among students and community groups.

International students grappling rising costs

International student activist Jaskaran Singh called the GVFB’s decision “awful,” saying it adds to the hardships of students already facing high living costs and limited support networks. “Many students arrive with limited resources, and now this makes life harder,” Singh told City News Vancouver.

The policy shift has also sparked heated discussions online. One Reddit user pointed out, "The amount of funds international students need to show to get a student visa is much lower than the actual cost of living in Vancouver." Another echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the gap between the financial requirements for a visa and the real-world expenses in a city like Vancouver.

Housing and inflation strain food bank resources

Recent data reveals that nearly 70% of food bank clients live in rented housing, with many situated in high-population areas such as Vancouver. The pressures of market rent are particularly acute for younger clients, racialised communities, and newcomers, many of whom struggle to afford essentials.

A report from Food Banks Canada further notes that newcomers who arrived within the last decade now represent 32% of food bank clients. Many face barriers to accessing support services, such as restrictive eligibility for employment insurance, and frequently rely on precarious, lower-wage jobs.

According to Kirstin Beardsley, CEO of Food Banks Canada, food banks are “being pushed to the brink.” The national trend reveals that about one-third of food bank users are children under 18, while two-parent families have increasingly sought help as well.

Community responses and private support initiatives

In response to GVFB’s policy, local community groups have stepped in to help. Khalsa Aid, a non-profit known for its humanitarian work, distributes between 200 and 300 food packs to international students monthly in Surrey, British Columbia. Baljit Kamoh, Khalsa Aid’s regional director in Vancouver, noted that demand peaks at the start of each academic term. “New students are often unaware of the services available to them,” she said in an interview with The Voice, a publication run by journalism students at Langara College.

Kamoh further observed that once students settle into their communities, the need to rely on food banks declines. In fact, data from Kamoh’s website indicates that post-secondary students made up 24% of new GVFB users last year, with that number expected to increase.

Institutes admit students with little welfare consideration

GVFB’s decision also reignites discussions around the responsibilities of Canadian colleges in supporting international students. Critics argue that many institutions accept students without adequate consideration of their welfare, especially as these students pay significantly higher tuition fees than local students. The University of British Columbia, for example, operates its own food bank, partially funded by tuition fees from international students, prompting questions about the fairness of limiting their access to city-run food banks.

Further complicating the issue, Canada’s recent policy changes to manage immigration caps add to the strain on resources. The cap responds to public concerns about housing and healthcare, but it places additional financial strain on international students who often rely on part-time jobs to meet expenses. For many, high inflation and lack of affordable housing have intensified their need for support.

Despite the challenges, community members and organisations continue to step up for international students. Kamoh said that while first-year students experience initial instability, many find a firmer footing as they advance in their studies and adapt to local support systems.