Why investing in IPOs is risky and how you can make a safe market bet

With the secondary market doing well (the Nifty 50 has given a return of 11.2 per cent year-to-date), activity within the initial public offering (IPO) market has surged too. Instead of getting influenced by the salesmanship that usually accompanies these primary market offerings, investors need to participate in them only after a careful assessment.

Investors run multiple risks when they participate in the primary market, over and above what they face in the secondary market.



A seller’s market: Promoters bring IPOs to the market when there is ample liquidity, sentiment is bullish, and listed peers belonging to the same sector are trading at attractive valuations. Investors are prepared to pay a higher price for equities in such an environment. “It’s the promoter’s asset, so he naturally tries to get the best possible price for it. But such pricing may not be favourable for the buyer,” says Ankur Kapur, investment advisor, Plutus Capital.







Unlike times when most IPOs meant to raise growth capital, nowadays most issues are Offers for Sale (OFS). "During their rapid growth phase, companies go to private equity (PE) firms for capital. After achieving a reasonable scale, they come up with IPOs at rich valuations, whose primary goal is to offer a good exit to PEs. Such offerings hardly leave anything on the table for IPO investors," says Jatin Khemani, managing partner and chief investment officer, Stalwart Investment Advisors LLP, a Delhi-based Sebi-registered Portfolio Management Services firm.

Limited information available: IPOs are done when the company’s financials look attractive. But with only three or four years’ data shared in the red herring prospectus, it becomes difficult to assess how it will fare in less favourable parts of the business and economic cycle.



“Assessing management quality and corporate governance standards is difficult based only on what is revealed in the RHP. If the promoter has a group company that is already listed, something would still be known about them. But in the case promoters of smaller or lesser-known companies, the evaluation becomes difficult,” says Sneha Poddar, assistant vice-president, retail research, broking and distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Management quality and corporate governance standards only become apparent after analysts have been tracking a company for a few years, and can verify whether there is congruence between what the management says and what it does.



When should you invest in an IPO?

IPOs should be subjected to even greater scrutiny before purchase than stocks listed in the secondary market.

In some special cases, investing in an IPO might make sense. “If you are part of the same industry — as a supplier or a customer — and are well-informed about the company’s operations, investing can be a logical decision,” says Kapur.

According to Poddar, investment in an IPO may also be considered if it has a moat (a unique competitive advantage), provided the valuation is reasonable, and the limited financial history that is available appears sound.



Checks to run

Business-related: The key question to ask here is whether the company belongs to an industry that is growing rapidly. The company’s positioning is equally crucial. “It should preferably be among the top three players in its industry,” says Poddar. In the case of a manufacturing company, its plant location and distribution reach become important. In the case of a defence company, one needs to evaluate whether they are on a par with the competition in technology, and their position in the value chain (whether they are involved only in assembly or also participate in design). Pricing power and margin are other elements that must be evaluated.







Financials-related: Here, free cash flow, level of debt, and return ratios (return on capital employed and return on equity) are critical considerations.

Valuation-related: According to Poddar, if the business model and promoter quality pass muster, then one may go for a fairly priced IPO. “Highly overpriced IPOs should be avoided,” she says.

Promoter-related: The RHP should be checked for related-party transactions. “Numerous related party transactions with group companies are a red flag,” says Poddar.

Promoters involved in scams in the past should be avoided. “Lack of adequate disclosures in the RHP is another cause for concern,” adds Poddar.



Avoid investing for listing gains

Retail investors often participate in IPOs, especially of popular companies, not because they wish to buy and hold the stock but for listing day gains. But a key point to remember is that in the case of more popular stocks, which have higher chances of listing day gains, the probability of getting an allotment reduces as such issues tend to be oversubscribed.

Even if one does get an allotment, there is always the possibility of a loss on listing day. “One bad outcome can wipe out the gains of many prior gainful exits,” says Khemani.



Investors often treat the grey market premium as an indicator of potential listing gains. But between the day of applying and the day of listing, market sentiment can change, resulting in losses.

The bottom line is that investors already have 5,000 plus listed businesses to choose from. “You need only 15-25 stocks to construct your portfolio. Why not choose from one of the already listed businesses with decades of track record in the public domain, instead of risking your hard-earned money on businesses about which very little is known?” says Khemani.





What to look for in a red herring prospectus (RHP) Often, being patient can be rewarding. “Post-listing, sanity often returns to valuations of newly-listed companies within six to nine months. That is when you can grab these stocks if their business model is compelling,” says Kapur.



Risk section: Understand the risks involved in the investment, as outlined in this section of the RHP

Capital structure overview: Assess the promoters’ holdings and those of other key investors in the IPO. Look for strong promoter holding as this means he has skin in the game

Investor reputation: Check the reputation and history of key investors, including private equity firms and individual investors. The presence of well-known, reputable investors can be a positive sign

Industry overview: Review this section, including third-party analysis, to gauge the industry’s outlook and the company’s position within it

Business overview: Analyse the company’s business model, strengths, strategies, and plans as presented in this section as it can offer insights into the company's potential for growth and success