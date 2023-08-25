Women prefer equity funds, invest Rs 14,347 monthly, which is more than men

There has been a surge in females investing in stocks, and mutual funds post the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a survey conducted by FinEdge, a leading investment management company, the number of women investors have shot up 42 per cent in the last on year, and on average, women investors are saving 5 per cent more per month for their future goals compared to men.



At least 30.82% of women prioritize retirement planning, second only to child education planning at 32.82%. This shift marks a new era where women independently plan for retirement or contribute equally to joint plans, ensuring financial resilience in unforeseen life events.

Eight Seven per cent of women opt for equity-oriented SIP investments, slightly below men at 89.9%.

The average age of women investors was found to be 38.67 years, which was around 2 years less than the average age for male investors, which came in at 40.34 years.

Women also showed resilience in goal-based SIP investments, with a 19% lower stoppage rate, emphasizing their commitment to long-term financial goals, revealed the survey.





Notably, women show a 5% higher monthly savings rate for future goals.



The survey was conducted by FinEdge in August 2023, and the sample is comprised of 3,763 women clients of FinEdge from the age bracket of 23 to 76 years. Women invest an average of Rs 14,347 monthly, slightly higher than men at Rs 13,704, challenging traditional assumptions.Notably, women show a 5% higher monthly savings rate for future goals.

In regional breakdown, the West and North zones had more female investor percentages at 34.54% and 32.98%, respectively. However, the East zone lagged with only 7.54% women investors.